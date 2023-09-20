Philadelphia Eagles

Billionaire behind Fanatics apologizes for fumbling Eagles kelly green merch

Michael Rubin, founder of the licensed sports gear company, said 'it's a failure on our part and that’s on me,' amid reports of customers receiving botched gear

By Hayden Mitman

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles were certainly hyped when the Birds announced a return to the kelly green jerseys -- with hundreds lining up to buy one of their own at the first opportunity.

But, not everyone was happy with the quality of the merchandise.

Recently, after reports of fans receiving jerseys with crooked numbers or mystery stains, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Fanatics, the company responsible for the merchandise, has paused sales of certain products in order to bring them up to snuff.

The company's billionaire founder, Michael Rubin, took to social media on Tuesday to apologize for the shoddy products and offered disappointed customers a way to make it right.

In noting that the company sold nearly four million units of Eagles merchandise last year -- "That’s just Eagles products, which shows Philly fans truly are the greatest!," he said. -- Rubin shared an email address for Fanatics' customer service, promising that the company would "make it right."

For anyone who may have an issue with a recent purchase from Fanatics, the customer service email contact is here.

