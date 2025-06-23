Philadelphia Eagles

‘Better Than a Touchdown': Jalen Hurts releases new children's book

From Super Bowl champion to published author, the Eagles quarterback announced on "TODAY" that he is releasing a children's book available for preorder now.

By Alana Beltran

After a whirlwind of a year, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts is now coming out with a children's book that is said to be an "empowering story" about friendship and teamwork.

"With this book, I'm excited to extend some of my lessons learned from my journey to the next generation," Hurts said on "TODAY" Monday morning.

"Better Than a Touchdown" is going to hit bookstore shelves on March 10, 2026, but eager fans can preorder the book starting Monday, June 23.

The story, which is written by Hurts himself and illustrated by Nneka Myers, is said to showcase the power of community and how one person's advice can make a difference.

The book tells the story of how Hurts and his friends are excited to start the new school year and try out for the football team only to become devastated that the team has been cut. The crew are not ready to give up just yet and get the community together to save the team.

"Better Than a Touchdown" is available for preorder now.

