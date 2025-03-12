Eagles bring back key utility player on 1-year deal

The Eagles are signing special teamer/linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren to a one-year deal to stay in Philadelphia for the 2025 season, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

VanSumeren, 24, was an exclusive rights free agent, so he wasn’t going anywhere as long as the Eagles wanted him back. The Eagles bypassed the tender to sign him to a one-year deal.

In November, VanSumeren was lost for the season after suffering a significant knee injury in practice. At locker cleanout day, VanSumeren said his goal was to be ready for OTAs this spring and is still on target.

The Eagles added VanSumeren as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and he carved out a role over the last two seasons as a special teamer, reserve linebacker and in 2024 a fullback. Before the injury in November, VanSumeren had played 213 snaps on special teams and 22 as a fullback on offense. He did not see any game action on defense this past season but played 50 snaps on defense as a rookie.

During his time with the Eagles, VanSumeren has been a key special teams player for Michael Clay.

VanSumeren was able to make an impact on offense enough that when he went down for the season, the Eagles added veteran fullback Khari Blasingame to fill in at the position and continue the package.

Going into 2025, VanSumeren is expected to play a ton of special teams as a core guy for Michael Clay’s unit but will also get reps at linebacker and fullback. He expects to have a new number this season so he doesn’t have to report as an eligible receiver every time he steps on the field as an offensive player.

