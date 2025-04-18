An easy answer in latest fan-sourced Eagles mock draft

With the NFL Draft less than one week away, the Eagles have eight picks next week and will pick last in the first round after winning Super Bowl LIX.

Howie Roseman loves to trade around the draft board so he won’t make all eight picks in their current slots ... but Eagles-only mock drafts are still fun.

For this one, we used the ProFootballFocus mock draft simulator and gave the power to fans on X/Twitter to vote for each pick. Here are the results:

Round 1-32: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

There’s a reason Nolen has been one of the most popular names linked to the Eagles during this pre-draft process. Nolen (6-4, 300) is a disruptive interior defensive tackle who has shown an ability to penetrate and get pressure on opposing quarterbacks. After a couple seasons at Texas A&M, Nolen shined in his one season at Ole Miss, picking up 6 1/2 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He was a consensus All-American and First-Team All-SEC. After losing Milton Williams in free agency, Nolen should help fill that void in the middle of the Eagles’ defensive line.

Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss: 72%

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina: 19.1%

Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon: 8.1%

Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri: 0.8%

Round 2-64: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

With the Dallas Goedert situation unsettled, Eagles fans found his replacement. Taylor (6-5, 246) is the son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and the nephew of fellow Hall of Famer Zach Thomas. Taylor was a three-year starter at LSU and possesses great hands and an athletic frame. He’s also a smooth route runner and has ability after the catch. His best season came in 2024 with 55 catches for 546 yards and 6 touchdowns. He still needs to improve some as a blocker but that’s the case for most tight ends coming out of college.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU: 51.5%

Kevin Winston Jr., S, PSU: 26.7%

Femi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA: 13.5%

Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota: 8.3%

Round 3-96: Femi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA

Oladejo, 21, began his career at Cal as an off-ball linebacker but spent the last two seasons at UCLA and led his team with sacks and TFLs in 2024 with 4 1/2 and 13 1/2 as an edge rusher. Oladejo had a good showing at the Senior Bowl. Oladejo (6-3, 261) has obvious developmental traits but is still learning how to play edge rusher and will have to keep working on his pass rush plan. He could join a rotation that already includes Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari and perhaps Bryce Huff and Josh Uche.

Femi Oladejo, Edge, UCLA: 40.2%

Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary: 25.7%

Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia: 22.9%

Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia: 11.2%

Round 4-134: Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

There’s a chance the Eagles could use a Day 1 or Day 2 pick on a safety but Bowman would be a solid Day 3 option. Bowman (5-10, 192) isn’t the biggest prospect and some teams won’t like that, but he started a ton of games at Oklahoma and was a playmaker. He had 11 interceptions in his college career and returned 3 for touchdowns in 2023. Bowman played some in the slot as well as in the box. He has coverage abilities and a willingness to play the run, although he missed some tackles in college.

Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma: 30.7%

Logan Brown, OT, Kansas: 30.1%

Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas: 27.1%

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State: 12%

Round 5-161: Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

The Eagles finally draft an offensive lineman in the fifth round after you guys thought about it in the fourth. Brown lasts until 161 and you pounced. Brown (6-6, 311) began his career at Wisconsin but was dismissed and finished up at Kansas. He has played on both sides of the ball but was the starter at right tackle in 2024. Even though Brown is already 24, he started just 14 games in college and is a developmental prospect who has great size and the type of athleticism that’s worth developing.

Logan Brown, OT, Kansas: 42.8%

Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia: 28.3%

Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers: 15.2%

Tai Felton, WR, Maryland: 13.8%

Round 5-164: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Burke (5-11, 186) was a four-year starter for the Buckeyes with 51 total starts under his belt during that time and 4 career interceptions to go along with 31 career pass breakups. He is probably a better fit in zone defenses and might have a limited ceiling but Burke has experience, speed (ran a 4.48) and the physicality to be well worth a Day 3 pick.

Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State: 55.3%

Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers: 17.8%

Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska: 16.8%

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas: 10.1%

Round 5-165: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

At 5-8, 211 pounds, Monangai was an absolute workhorse at Rutgers with 669 career rushing attempts for 3,221 yards and 27 touchdowns. He’s second all-time in rushing at Rutgers behind just Ray Rice. Monangai was not much of a threat out of the backfield and doesn’t have great pure speed (ran a 4.60 at the Combine) but has quick feet and can find the hole.

Round 5-168: Kobe King, LB, Penn State

King, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State who had over 150 tackles over his final two college seasons. He was a team captain in 2024 and a second-team All-Big Ten linebacker with 97 tackles, 8 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. King (6-1, 243) needs more work in coverage but is a downhill and physical linebacker who could be very good against the run and offer special teams upside. Even if Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is tabbed to be the Nakobe Dean replacement if Dean isn’t healthy to start the season, the Eagles will need to replenish their depth at the position.

Kobe King, LB, Penn State: 55.1%

Dylan Fairchild, OL, Georgia: 20.2%

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Edge, Georgia: 18%

Tai Felton, WR, Maryland: 6.7%