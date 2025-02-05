Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles blog

A.J. Brown will have extra motivation in Super Bowl, playing for real-life superhero

A.J. Brown took to social media when he heard about the 10-year-old boy who protected his sister from the Northeast Philadelphia plane crash.

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

NEW ORLEANS — Northeast Philadelphia has been in a state of shock since Friday where a medical jet crashed, killing seven people.

At least 22 people on the ground were hurt, including 10-year-old Trey Howard, who laid on his sister in the car to protect her from incoming debris. He was struck with a piece of metal, which required emergency brain surgery.

When he woke up, he asked about two very important matters — if he missed the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl and if he was able to save his sister.

Andre Howard, Trey's father, called him his real-life superhero to NBC10 Philadelphia.

The story has most recently reached Eagles' A.J. Brown, who is days away from playing in his second Super Bowl.

One that he now has extra motivation for.

Brown saw the story on social media and shared this message:

"Speedy recovery! You are a Hero young man! I'm going to come see you when I get back. Hopefully with some hardware. Playing for you on Sunday my man."

A class act through and through.

