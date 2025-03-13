Eagles add a veteran cornerback in free agency after Slay's departure

The Eagles and veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz first reported the move. The full terms of the deal were not immediately available but this is another move that shouldn’t break the bank.

Jackson, 29, can help fill the void left by Darius Slay’s departure and might compete with Kelee Ringo for a starting spot in the Eagles' defense.

While it seems like Jackson’s best days are certainly behind him, this is a move to bolster depth and add a veteran to the cornerback room.

Jackson was a first-round pick out of USC back in 2017 and spent the first four years of his career with the Titans. He has spent the last four years with the Giants, so the Eagles have seen him up close plenty of times.

In his eight-year NFL career, Jackson has played in 97 games with 82 starts. He has 4 interceptions, 61 pass breakups and 10 tackles for loss, although he's definitely not known for his tackling. Earlier in his career, he was also a punt and kick returner with the Titans.

Jackson has one pick-6 in his pro career and it came against the Eagles in 2023. He picked off Jalen Hurts and took it 76 yards to the house. It’s his only interception in five career games against the Eagles.

Jackson initially signed a three-year, $39 million deal to join the Giants in 2021 and played out that deal. He remained unsigned last year until he re-joined the Giants on a one-year deal after training camp. After his late arrival, Jackson ended up playing in 14 games and starting 5 for the Giants last season.

According to NextGen Stats, Jackson was targeted by opposing quarterbacks 38 times last year and gave up 20 catches for 262 yards and 2 touchdowns for an opposing passer rating of 92.2.

The Eagles have two of their starting corner spots solidified with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean coming off extremely strong rookie seasons. But Slay was released with a post-June 1 designation and has since signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Steelers. And their top backup in 2024, Isaiah Rodgers, also left in free agency on a two-year, $15 million deal with the Vikings.

Those two moves left the Eagles a little light at the position. They will bring back Ringo for his third NFL season in 2025 and also have Eli Ricks on the roster but they needed more depth and competition. That’s where Jackson comes in.

