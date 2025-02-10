Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

A lot to love: Eagles celebration parade date set!

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to fly down Broad Street on Valentine's Day, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in celebration of their decisive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade is set for Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.
  • Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Eagles President Don Smolenski and other officials are expected to reveal full parade details at an 11 a.m. news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
  • The stage was already being set at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, with barriers going up and the art museum lit up in green.

The day may typically be associated with the color red, but this year, on Valentine's Day, the City of Philadelphia will likely be covered in Eagles green as far as the eye can see.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

That's because after a dominating 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the Birds are headed back to the City of Brotherly Love for a celebration parade on Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Talk about having a day to celebrate the people you love.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Léelo en español aquí.

On Monday, Philadelphia officials confirmed that the date for the parade for the Super Bowl champions would be Valentines' Day.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Saquon Barkley 34 mins ago

Saquon Barkley's Super Bowl winning season adds to revaluing of running backs

Eagles 8 hours ago

Preparations underway for Eagles World Champions Parade

On social media, shortly after the game, the team also said the parade would likely be held Friday. The city confirmed the date later in the morning.

Officials are expected to reveal a detailed route of the "parade and celebration spanning from the stadium complex to the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art" at a Tuesday morning news conference. But, if it's anything like 2018's celebration, it will begin at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue then head north up Broad Street before wrapping around City Hall.

The buses carrying the celebrating team would then head up Ben Franklin Parkway to end with speeches and celebrations on a stage set up at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

As of Monday night, preps were already being made at the art museum, which was lit up in green with an Eagles logo between its columns. Portable toilets and barricades were being dropped off, while large cutouts of Eagles stars were set up on the art museum steps.

So, get ready for a date with 53 of the best football players in the game and make sure to wear something nice.

After all, they just put a ring on it.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Eagles
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us