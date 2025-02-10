A lot to love: Eagles celebration parade date set!

What to Know The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade is set for Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Eagles President Don Smolenski and other officials are expected to reveal full parade details at an 11 a.m. news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.

The stage was already being set at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, with barriers going up and the art museum lit up in green.

The day may typically be associated with the color red, but this year, on Valentine's Day, the City of Philadelphia will likely be covered in Eagles green as far as the eye can see.

That's because after a dominating 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the Birds are headed back to the City of Brotherly Love for a celebration parade on Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Talk about having a day to celebrate the people you love.

On Monday, Philadelphia officials confirmed that the date for the parade for the Super Bowl champions would be Valentines' Day.

The City can confirm the Eagles celebration will be on Friday, February 14.



On social media, shortly after the game, the team also said the parade would likely be held Friday. The city confirmed the date later in the morning.

Officials are expected to reveal a detailed route of the "parade and celebration spanning from the stadium complex to the iconic steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art" at a Tuesday morning news conference. But, if it's anything like 2018's celebration, it will begin at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue then head north up Broad Street before wrapping around City Hall.

The buses carrying the celebrating team would then head up Ben Franklin Parkway to end with speeches and celebrations on a stage set up at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

As of Monday night, preps were already being made at the art museum, which was lit up in green with an Eagles logo between its columns. Portable toilets and barricades were being dropped off, while large cutouts of Eagles stars were set up on the art museum steps.

So, get ready for a date with 53 of the best football players in the game and make sure to wear something nice.

After all, they just put a ring on it.