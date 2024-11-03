Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Eagles news

A.J. Brown ruled out to start 4th quarter vs. Jaguars

Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown has an injury and is questionable to return against the Jaguars.

By Dave Zangaro

Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown (knee) has been ruled out against the Jaguars.

Brown came out after halftime but then went back into the locker room with a knee injury. He was initially listed as questionable but will now not return.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In the first half, Brown had 2 catches for 36 yards.

Without Brown on the Eagles' first drive of the second half, Jalen Hurts hit Jahan Dotson for an impressive 36-yard catch down the left sideline. And then Hurts ran in an 18-yarder to put the Eagles up 22-0 early in the third quarter.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

But after that, the Jaguars scored twice quickly to make this a close game.

Without Brown, the Eagles’ receivers in this game are DeVonta Smith, Dotson, Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith. Wilson caught a touchdown earlier in the game that was called back for offensive pass interference and Smith got the first touch of his NFL career.

In addition to the injury to Brown, fullback/linebacker Ben VanSumeren has been ruled out with a concussion.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Oct 29

The Birds prepare to face off against former coach. How to watch Week 9 vs. Jags

Celebrity News Nov 2

Jason Kelce appears to smash phone of man who called Travis gay slur for dating Taylor Swift

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Simplecast | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Eagles news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us