A full transcript of Brandon Graham's retirement speech

After playing 15 season, Eagles legend Brandon Graham officially announced his retirement on Tuesday afternoon.

Graham, 36, spoke at a press conference at the Nova Care Complex. After shaking hands and hugging every reporter present, Graham was flanked by both Lombardi Trophies as he delivered his farewell speech.

After the speech, Graham answered questions from reporters but he first made it through his emotional speech on his retirement day. Here is that full speech:

“First, I just want to say thank you to everybody. Ya'll know I gave everything I had in this and I don't have no regrets. That's one thing I tell them young boys, don't have no regrets. And so, first, I just want to say 15 years ago I walked into this city as a young man with dreams, big dreams, a little bit of nervousness and a whole lot of fire in my heart. I had no idea back then what this journey would bring. I didn't know how many times I would be tested.

“I didn't know how much I would grow and I surely didn't know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans and the team and this city. Today, as I sit here, I just want to thank God because I know he was the main reason. That was the biggest thing. I love my growth, my relationship with Him and just so much that I've shared with my teammates. And I'm reflecting on a career that has meant everything to me. I am overwhelmed with gratitude. My life, my entire life has been forever changed because of this magical place. To Mr. (Jeffrey) Lurie, Howie Roseman, Dom (DiSandro), and everyone in the Eagles organization, I want to thank y'all. Thank you for believing in me, for sticking with me, for allowing me to call this place home for 15 years. The loyalty, trust and opportunities you gave me are things that I will never take for granted. You gave me the chance to become the player I always dreamed of being. More than that, you helped shape me into the man I am today. Coach (Andy) Reid, I couldn't forget about you. You were the first to bring me here, the first to look me in my eye and tell me that I belong.

“That moment changed everything for me. I will always be grateful for that. To every coach I've had from little league to high school to college to the NFL, I want to thank you. Thank you for challenging me, for believing in me and pushing me to become better. Each of you played a role in my journey and I am stronger because of you. To the staff at NovaCare, great job Howie, great job Mr. Lurie, great job Dom on just getting the right people in here. You guys are the heartbeat of the team. Because every day, every early morning, every late night session, or treatment, or weight room staff. I mean, everybody know I love to eat, so they always had great food for me. They always had encouraging words for me just as much as I had for them, and y'all kept me going when the grind felt too heavy. I owe my longevity to you. A special thank you to Ms. Kathy (Mair), your kindness, warmth, and unwavering support for every player who walks through those doors. You are truly one of a kind. Carly (Pennacchia), you know I can't forget about you. You made sure I always showed up where I needed to be, handled things with class and represented the team the right way. I want to thank you both for everything.

“To my teammates, my brothers. I mean, y'all are my brothers because I only have sisters and I got three of them and I was the oldest. So football was one thing where, sports period, was where I got some real brothers and we all went to war together. We fought and we fought hard. We celebrated the highs and endured the lows, and through it all we built something that can never be taken away. Two championships. Two of them. We made history together and while the trophies and rings are incredible, what I cherish most are the moments, locker room laughs. I mean, Lane (Johnson), Fletch (Fletcher Cox) already know how I feel about him. Lane know how I feel about him. [Jalen] Hurts, all them boys know how I feel about them. And man, them on-field battles that we went through, me and Lane, and even me and Fletch, it was just chemistry like no other, man. And I'm going to always remember that because that's what helped me in the moments where they call me a bust. I can appreciate y'all and the conversations. [Jason Peters], Trent Cole, them guys that helped me during them rough moments and them lifelong friendships that I will cherish forever.

“Danny, Joel (Segal), my agent. My best friend, Danny, you've been honest with me from Day1. No matter the situation. That's not always easy in this business, but it's something I've always respected about you both. You kept it real when I needed to hear the truth and you fought for me when it mattered most. I couldn't have asked for a better people in my corner. Thank you for your loyalty, guidance and always having my back.

“To my parents, mom, dad, none of this would have been possible without you. From the very beginning, you poured everything into me, your time, your energy and your love. Every sacrifice you made, every long night, every early morning, every moment where you put my dreams ahead of your own. I carry that with me every single day. You taught me the values of hard work, resilience and humility. You showed me what it meant to never make excuses, to push forward even when things got tough and to always stand tall no matter the obstacle in front of me. Every step of the way, you believed in me when I doubted myself, when the world questioned me, when I had to fight for everything I earned. I am the man I am today because of you. I hope I've made you proud, because everything I've done has been a reflection of the love and guidance you've given me.

“To my wife, my best friend, my rock since high school. You've been on my side, you've been by my side. Twenty years of friendship, 11 years of marriage and a lifetime of love. You are my greatest supporter, my biggest cheerleader, my constant source of strength. When the world only saw the player, you saw the man. When I was at my lowest, you lifted me up. When I questioned myself, you reminded me who I was. The sacrifices you've made, the love you've poured into our family and the strength you've shown through all the highs and lows. There aren't enough words to express my gratitude. You held down our home so I could chase this dream. You gave me two of the greatest blessings in our children. You have loved me unconditionally, not for what I do, but for who I am. And that, more than anything, means the world to me. I love you more than you will ever know and I am forever grateful to walk through life with you.

“To my kids, Emerson and Bryson, Daddy did this for you. Every early morning, every late night practice, every game, every time I got to put y'all clothes on and wake you up, Bryson, let you know that, you know, the men wake up first in our household. And I hope that you learning that, man, because nobody going to go get it but you. You got to go get it for yourself. Every game where I left it on the field, I wanted to show you what hard work, dedication and perseverance look like. No matter what you choose to do in life, know this: Your work ethic, your discipline and your heart will set you apart. No one can take that from you and I hope you always carry that lesson with you.

“And finally, to Philadelphia. We didn't start so tight, as you know. You made me work for this and I appreciate you for that. Through the struggles, the injuries and the moment where I had to prove myself over and over again, you never let me get comfortable. You held me accountable. You kept that chip on my shoulder. You pushed me to be better and when the time came, we celebrated together. Two times. This city is built on hard work, resilience and unmatched passion. And you bring the same energy to every game, every moment, every season. Your loyalty, your fire, and your unwavering support mean everything to me and this organization. Philly doesn't just support this team, it lives for them. And I see it and I feel it and I appreciate every single one of you.Thank you for being the heartbeat of this city. This game has changed my life, but more importantly, this city has changed my life. It has given me a purpose far beyond football. It has shown me what it means to be a leader, to be a friend, to be a man of faith and have integrity. While my time on the field is coming to an end, my love for this team and city will never fade. Philadelphia, and everybody, from the bottom of my heart, I just want to thank y'all. E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Fly Eagles Fly. My last one. BG out, baby!”

