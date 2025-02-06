Bucks County father turns Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl glory into a children's book

A father from Bucks County has put his love for the Philadelphia Eagles into a children’s book.

Author Mike Platt shared with NBC10 that he was inspired to write a book about his beloved Birds winning the Super Bowl in 2018 after holding his now 2-year-old daughter Lucy for the first time.

"In that moment as a new dad. I was just holding my firstborn baby and just saying, I have so much to teach you about our teams. And I said wait till I tell you about the night the Eagles won the Super Bowl," Platt shared. “And it was my wife who commented I should write a children’s book about it.”

"I could see it; I could see it clear as day that this would be a thing.” Platt's wife Joanna said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The book "A Cold Night in February" was illustrated by another Bucks County Eagles fan and published by a South Jersey Company.

Platt shared that he had never written a book before, but he knew the story of the Birds winning held important life lessons for kids.

“This thing we never thought might happen actually did happen, and I thought there was a good story to tell from that, not just about the Eagles winning but about believing in something even when you think it might not come true,” said Platt.

The children's book has been on store shelves for only a few months, and it's the perfect lead-up to another Super Bowl showdown.

"It’s interesting timing, right?" said Joanna Platt. "It’s serendipitous. We now have a second baby, so who knows maybe there will be a sequel."