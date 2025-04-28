2025 NFL Draft grade roundup: How did the Eagles fare?

The 2025 NFL Draft is over and the Eagles ended up selecting a total of 10 players throughout the seven rounds.

Here’s a look at their complete haul from 2025:

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Round 1-31: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Round 2-64: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Round 4-111: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

Round 5-145: Mac McWilliams, CB, UCF

Round 5-161: Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

Round 5-168: Drew Kendall, C/G, Boston College

Round 6-181: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

Round 6-191: Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan

Round 6-207: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Round 6-209: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Edge, Virginia Tech

The top pick came on Thursday night when they traded up one spot to take Campbell out of Alabama and then talked up his dual-threat ability as a linebacker and pass rusher. They ended up making just one pick on Day 2, taking Mukuba with the final pick of the second round.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

And then the Eagles finished it off with a Day 3 that included a couple trade backs and eventually eight selections.

Here’s a roundup of their instant grades for this year’s haul:

ProFootballFocus: A

What they said about Campbell: “Campbell oozes athleticism with incredible first-step quickness and speed to cover in space. He needs to develop his anticipation and awareness in coverage, but he lands in the perfect spot to learn alongside Zack Baun. Campbell is an excellent tackler with just a 5.9% missed tackle rate while totaling 30 coverage stops.”

Dan Wilkins, The Score: A

What they said: “Howie Roseman is at it again. In theory, the draft order should put the Super Bowl champs at a bit of a disadvantage. It rarely works out that way when we're talking about the Eagles. Campbell, our No. 14-ranked player in this class, is arguably the best value pick of Day 1. Mukuba was likely only available at the end of the second round because of his size, but you'd never know it based on the way he plays. He's a physical, downhill force in the run game who also plays with great instincts in coverage. He'll immediately fill a big need for the Philly defense. Don't sleep on Ty Robinson, either. The Nebraska product is an excellent athlete who could contribute right away in Philly's defensive line rotation. And Eagles fans should be thrilled with Mondon in the fifth round. The Georgia product is one of the best coverage linebackers in this draft, potentially giving him a path to immediate contributions in sub packages.”

Pro Football Network: A

What they said: “In what is becoming a routine yearly exercise, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a masterclass of value acquisition. It started in Round 1, when the Eagles managed to get Jihaad Campbell at 31st overall. It continued in Round 2, when the Eagles scored dynamic safety Andrew Mukuba at 64th overall.

“The rest of the Eagles’ haul was peppered with stellar value additions. Ty Robinson can be an immediate starter at 3-tech with his explosion and motor. Smael Mondon Jr. is a high-level sub-package linebacker with elite coverage ability. Cameron Williams is the ideal developmental right tackle, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland is a superb late-round pick as a pass-rush specialist.

“The Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions, and this class implies they’ll be in contention for the crown yet again. The defense is reloading, and the offense remains a scary unit, now with improved depth.”

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: A-

What they said: “General manager Howie Roseman can't stop himself from trading up for a defensive playmaker from the SEC. I can't blame him for being enticed by Campbell's all-around game. Mukuba may have been picked earlier than expected but filled a hole left by the traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

“Robinson's a nice fit at 5-technique for the Eagles, bringing power and straight-line speed to the position left behind by Milton Williams. Roseman worked the phones to add Day 3 picks for more defensive depth in McWilliams, Mondon and Powell-Ryland. McCord possesses the skills to win the team's backup quarterback competition. Kendall (Pete) and Hinton (Chris) are NFL legacies and Williams could surprise as a sixth-round pick at guard or tackle. No offensive skill position players were drafted.”

Nate Davis, USA Today: B+

What they said: “GM Howie Roseman isn't satisfied unless he’s made a few trades, added blockers … and reeled in a University of Georgia defender. Check, check and check, ex-Bulldogs LB Smael Mondon Jr. arriving in Round 5. Nearer the top, it’s also very Roseman to get a sublime talent such as multi-dimensional LB Jihaad Campbell, who could fill multiple needs in Philly once his shoulder is sound, at the end of Round 1. Same goes for second-round S Andrew Mukuba. Sixth-round QB Kyle McCord could blossom into a quality backup in time. And, yes, Roseman added three O-linemen.”

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: B+

What they said: “General manager Howie Roseman has embarked on his journey to rebuild the Eagles defense, and he started by actually selecting a linebacker in the first round! Mukuba was picked slightly early and I'm not sure there was a major need at safety.

“Robinson is a no-nonsense, thick and athletic rusher inside, and McWilliams a super-chippy and sudden cornerback with some Avonte Maddox to his game. As per usual, some of my favorite Roseman picks occurred later, especially the three-pick stretch of Hinton, Williams, and Powell-Ryland. The two blockers have plus starter upside, and Powell-Ryland would've probably been a Day 2 pick if he had longer arms.”

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports: B

What they said: “The Eagles had an interesting draft. Jihaad Campbell might have been a surprise, but he was projected to go higher. He has the talent to be an instant impact player for the Eagles’ front seven. Andrew Mukuba can potentially fill a big need at safety on the back end. His addition creates a really talented, young defensive back trio with Quinyon Mitchell and Super Bowl star Cooper DeJean. Drafting another linebacker in Georgia’s Smael Mondon Jr. was an interesting move. The Eagles did a lot in this draft to keep the spine of their team strong.”

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press: B

What they said: “Made plenty of moves, as usual, and emphasized a defense that ranked No. 1 last season and dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. LB Jihad Campbell (31) was projected to go in the middle of Round 1. S Andrew Mukuba (64) helps fill a need. So does DT Ty Robinson (111). CB Mac McWilliams (145) and LB Smael Mondon Jr. (161) provide more depth.”

Ryan Dunleavy, The New York Post: B

What they said: “A top-10 player with pass-rush ability on the Eagles’ draft board fell into their laps at No. 31. Why does that happen every year? Mukuba joins 2024 draft picks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell in a dynamic young secondary. Two trade-downs in the third round.”

Gilberto Manzao and Matt Verderame, SI.com: B

What they said: “The rest of the league might have groaned seeing GM Howie Roseman add another talented playmaker to an already stacked Philly defensive front. Campbell was surprisingly available at the end of the first round, perhaps because teams don’t value off-ball linebackers as much as other positions. But Campbell was a quality pass rusher during his time at Alabama. The Eagles also added the versatile Mukuba, who can play free safety and nickel cornerback. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could have more flexibility with Cooper DeJean if Mukuba hits the ground running.”