2025 NFL Draft grade roundup: Mixed reviews on Ty Robinson pick

After making just two picks in the first two days of the draft, the Eagles selected eight players on Day 3.

Their first Day 3 selection was Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson, who was selected with the No. 111 overall pick, which was viewed as solid value by many evaluators.

Since Robinson was the Eagles’ top pick of Day 3, let’s take a look at some grades for that pick:

USA Today Sports: A

What they said: “Robinson is slightly undersized for a defensive tackle at just 288 pounds but he's very explosive and athletic enough to work on stunts and other games on the defensive line. He'll be a great addition to the defensive line rotation as a rookie.”

CBS Sports: B

What they said: “Pass-rushing DT with a thick, chiseled frame. Elite tester at the combine. Strong upper body. Needs to add more pop from his lower half. Rushes are often high. Demonstrated solid hand work. Sets a strong edge in run support. Nothing spectacular about his game, but the pass-rush glimmers and frame are intriguing.”

Walter Football: B

What they said: “Is anyone surprised that the Eagles drafted a defensive lineman? Ty Robinson has limited upside, so I don’t love this pick, but he has a relentless motor and could be a decent rotational backup in the NFL. I thought he’d go around this range.”

Bleacher Report: C

What they said: “The Philadelphia Eagles investing in their defensive front is old hat. They know what they lack and continue to add those types of players. Nebraska’s Ty Robinson is a lunch-pail type who’s a better athlete than expected after seeming a somewhat tight athlete on the field. He can provide some reps as a base end, but his real strength is a relentless motor working along the defensive interior.”

NFL.com: No actual grade

What they said: “I had the bull-strong Robinson in my top 100. He didn't flash for me at the Senior Bowl but responded with a strong combine showing. Robinson is a workhorse up front but might never be a huge playmaker.”