2025 Eagles-only mock draft: Finding some key replacements

The Eagles enter draft week with eight selections in the 2025 draft and with Howie Roseman’s penchant for trades, it seems very unlikely he’ll make all eight picks in the current slots.

But mock drafts are fun and we’re entering the last few days of mock draft season this year.

So here’s my final crack at an Eagles-only mock draft for 2025:

Round 1-32: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

There’s no doubt that defensive tackle has been a popular position linked to the Eagles during this pre-draft process and it makes a lot of sense. Not only did the Eagles lose Milton Williams in free agency but the Eagles have always prioritized building through their lines and have put a lot of stock into the interior of their defensive line. That has been a good strategy and it doesn’t seem likely to end.

While Harmon hasn’t been the most popular name linked to the Eagles, there’s an awful lot to like about him as a prospect. Harmon, 21, transferred to Oregon in 2024 after a few seasons at Michigan State and has a strong 2024 season with 45 tackles, 10 1/2 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. He had some missed tackles, which can be viewed as a good or bad thing. It’s obviously not great to miss tackles but, then again, his stats aren’t as impressive as they actually could have been for how disruptive he was in 2024. Harmon (6-4, 313) is big, strong, quick and plays with the type of demeanor that the Eagles like from their defensive linemen. He also offers the versatility to play up and down the line — anywhere from the 0 to 5-tech.

Derrick Harmon has a case for second best pass rusher in the class. Arsenal of moves. NFL size. Really long. Very athletic. Aware of where the QB is moving. Variety of alignments.



My DT1. Top 10 overall player. pic.twitter.com/Qe9GsYOnIh — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) April 15, 2025

Harmon has said the guy he watches tape of most is Steelers legend Cam Heyward and — yes, it’s high praise — but there are some definite similarities in their games. It’s unclear if Harmon will be available when the Eagles pick at 32 but if he is, Harmon would represent really good value at a premier position. Run the card in.

Round 2-64: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

During his 14 drafts at the helm, Howie Roseman has drafted just a total of four tight ends. He has drafted two of them in the second round and nailed both picks — Zach Ertz in 2013 and Dallas Goedert in 2018. Regardless of how the Goedert situation plays out in 2025, it’s time to find his replacement and Taylor is a really intriguing prospect. And NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein even gave him a Goedert comp.

Taylor (6-5, 246) was a three-year starter at LSU and was productive with 129 catches for 1,308 yards and 6 touchdowns in his college career. He has the right size, athleticism, ball skills, smooth route running and willingness to block that makes him a three-down NFL tight end with clear-cut starter potential.

He solidified his spot as one of the top tight ends in the draft with an impressive performance at the Combine in Indianapolis.

Mason Taylor flipped the switch in 2024 pic.twitter.com/kmzf4Jd2Zk — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 17, 2025

Taylor, by the way, is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor and the nephew of Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas. Good bloodlines.

Round 3-96: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

There’s a lot to like about this big offensive line prospect from the FCS level who started 41 games at left tackle for William & Mary of the last four years. Unfortunately, Grant was unable to prove himself against a higher level at the Senior Bowl because of an injury, but the Eagles did have him in for a 30 visit at the NovaCare Complex.

Grant (6-5, 309) needs more refinement at the next level and that’s where veteran offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland comes in. Because Grant has the frame (he has nearly 35-inch arms!) and the athleticism to be a really good tackle at the next level.

The Eagles expect to have at least a couple more years of Lane Johnson as their starting right tackle but they like to draft offensive linemen before there’s a pressing need. Bringing in a player with upside like Grant, cross-training him on both sides of the line and letting him learn from a player like Johnson just makes a lot of sense.

Round 4-134: Barryn Sorrell, Edge, Texas

It wouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Eagles double-dip in the first four rounds with a couple of defensive linemen and Sorrell would be a fun add early in Day 3.

Sorrell, 22, is an athletic and high-motor edge rusher would could contribute immediately in the Eagles’ rotation. At Texas, Sorrell was a consistent contributor with 15 1/2 sacks over the last three years. He also has the type of athleticism to offer a ton of upside in the NFL.

If you watch Sorrell for just a few minutes you’ll see the hustle and competitiveness that you can imagine the Eagles would love:

Round 5-161: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

It’s very possible the Eagles address the safety position earlier than this in the draft. After all, there’s clearly a starting spot open after they traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans and this might be the position that’s most likely a plug-and-play entering the draft. But the board simply might not fall the right way. If that happens, there are still some options left on Day 3.

Alabama - S - Malachi Moore#BuildingTheBoard #NFLDraft



✅Experienced & versatile team captain; Has played single high, in the box, and slot CB as a 5-year starter

✅Anticipates routes with good downfield ball tracking

❌Average athlete lacking the size to play box S in the NFL pic.twitter.com/lPZ4X24fyD — Quinten Krzysko (@ButkusStats) April 1, 2025

Moore, 23, played a ton of college football with 64 games and 46 starts under his belt. He first came on the scene as a freshman starter for Alabama back in 2020 and ended up being a team captain his last two years in Tuscaloosa. Moore played both nickel and safety in college so he offers some versatility. He’s not very big (6-0, 197) or fast (ran a 4.57 at his pro day) but Moore has good instincts and experience on defense and special teams and would be a contributor as a rookie.

Round 5-164: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

There are a few Day 3 receivers who have caught my attention and TeSlaa is one of them. TeSlaa (6-3, 214) has ideal size-speed that he showed off at the Combine when he ran a 4.43. But his 3-cone (6.85) and short shuttle (4.05) weren’t bad either. So put that all together and TeSlaa is a really impressive athlete.

Isaac TeSlaa is a WR prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 9.93 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 29 out of 3815 WR from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/XPPBcSQUss pic.twitter.com/zfM6I0D3e8 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 12, 2025

Of course, at least so far, that athleticism hasn’t translated to great production. In his two years at Arkansas, TeSlaa’s best season came in 2024 with 28 catches for 546 yards and 3 touchdowns and he doesn’t always play as big as his size should allow. He was mostly used as a big slot receiver in that Arkansas offense and his role never really expanded. But he has the tools to be a developmental receiver who should thrive on special teams.

Round 5-165: Joe Huber, OL, Wisconsin

Huber, 22, initially joined Cincinnati as a walk-on before earning a scholarship and eventually a starting job at right tackle in 2022. Huber was a bigger wrestler than he was a football player in high school. Huber transferred to Wisconsin for the 2023 and 2024 seasons and started at both guard positions. Huber (6-5, 310) projects as an interior offensive lineman in the NFL and even played some center at Shrine Bowl during this pre-draft process. Versatility is important for a Day 3 offensive lineman.

Round 5-168: Collin Oliver, Edge/LB, Oklahoma State

At 6-1, 240 pounds, Oliver has a bit of a tweener build but has some potential as both an edge rusher and an off-ball linebacker at the NFL level. It would obviously be up to the Eagles to maximize that potential. Oliver was productive at OK State with 23 1/2 sacks in 43 career games. In 2023, he had 6 sacks, 15 1/2 tackles for loss and 4 forced fumbles in a full season. In 2024, he suffered a foot injury early in the year and missed most of the season. But he was healthy enough to ace the Combine and the Senior Bowl this offseason.

If the Eagles are sitting there on Day 3 with a bunch of picks, Oliver would definitely be worth one of them as a developmental prospect who falls this far because of an injury last season.