2025 Eagles mock draft roundup 10.0: A final look at options

After months of speculation, the NFL Draft is finally here.

Because they won the Super Bowl, the Eagles enter the first round with pick No. 32 at the very end of the round. They also have seven picks on Days 2 and 3.

There’s a very good chance the Eagles don’t end up picking at 32. They could trade up to target a falling player or they could trade down if a team is excited to move up and get that final pick of the first round. Anything could happen, which is what makes the draft so much fun.

Here’s the final mock draft roundup of 2025:

Mike Mulhern, NBC Sports Philadelphia

32. Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

What they said: “Howie Roseman said they start off draft preparation by looking at the worst-case scenario and working back. I would say the way this board shook out isn’t exactly what he would be hoping for. Top targets like Mykel Williams and Walter Nolen are long gone, and I can’t see Roseman making any big moves up to get in that range anyway. A minor trade up for Malaki Starks would be reasonable, but opts against losing his 3rd-rounder in a deal for a safety. He’d love to trade down, but is unable to find a partner, so he sticks and picks in the trenches.

“They’d likely be choosing between Jackson, tackle Josh Conerly of Oregon, plus edge rushers Nic Scourton and Donovan Ezeiruakau in this spot. Just like my previous mock draft, the Eagles walk away with Jackson, who was a multi-year fixture on the interior for the Buckeyes but kicked outside to tackle for the final nine games of their championship season due to injury. His stock has risen as a result, and he lands here right at the end of Round 1. He’s your Day 1 starter next to Lane Johnson and the eventual right tackle replacement down the line. Howie preserves his picks for usage to jump up in the 2nd and 3rd rounds in a draft with plenty of Day 2 talent.”

My take on the pick: This might not be the most popular pick but it would make some sense. Getting a guy who has some tackle-guard flexibility would work. Like Mike mentioned, Jackson could play guard early in his career but could still be the long-term replacement for Lane Johnson if it works out. Jackson played well at tackle in 2024 when called upon and even though most still see his better position as guard, he could still turn into a tackle at some point in his NFL career.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

32. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

What they said: “The relentless, energetic Ezeiruaku knows how to harass the passer, based on his 16.5 sacks (second-most in the FBS) last season. He's an ideal match for the Eagles.”

My take on the pick: While Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen eventually became the most popular pick for the Eagles during this mock draft season, Ezeiruaku was probably second. The South Jersey native had 16 1/2 sacks this past season and then dominated the pre-draft process with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and at the Combine, where he had the best 3-cone and short-shuttle times of the edge rusher group. Ezeiruaku (6-2, 248) is already a polished pass rusher and would immediately contribute on the Eagles’ defensive line.

Reuben Frank, NBC Sports Philadelphia

32. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

What they said: “From Corey Simon in 2000 to Mike Patterson in 2005 to Brodrick Bunkley in 2006 to Fletcher Cox in 2012 to Jordan Davis in 2022 to Jalen Carter in 2023, the Eagles have always loved to draft interior linemen in the first round, even long before Howie Roseman got here. It’s a position that’s gained steam around the league in recent years – Milton Williams’ contract is proof of that – and a position everybody in the organization from Jeff Lurie down to Roseman, Nick Sirianni and Vic Fangio all believe is pivotal. If the Eagles do pick at 32 – which I still think is less than a 50 percent proposition – Nolen is one guy who would make sense. High-effort three-down lineman who is super twitched up and explosive. Nolen stands 6-4, 300, so a pretty similar frame to Williams, who signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Patriots. He could come in and do the same things Williams did. Stuff the run, get occasional pressure on the quarterback and get penetration when Carter gets doubled teamed.”

My take on the pick: This has been the most popular name mocked to the Eagles and for good reason. Even with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo on the roster, the Eagles lost Milton Williams and value the defensive tackle position. Nolen showed the ability in college to be a penetrator and that means he should be able to win 1-on-1s at the next level. Playing next to Carter, that’s a big deal.

Dan Roche, NBC Sports Philadelphia

26. TRADE: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

What they said: “Dallas Goedert is all but out of Philadelphia, and Grant Calcaterra ain’t it. The Birds trade No. 32 and No. 96 (3rd round) to the Rams and tab Loveland, a big-body volume pass catcher in the Zach Ertz, Brock Bowers mold. He can run any route on the tree, and very tough to bring down with the ball in his hands.”

My take on the pick: This is a fun one. There might be some tight end options later in this class but adding Loveland might be the way to most improve the Eagles’ offense going into 2025, especially if Dallas Goedert isn’t here. Loveland is considered one of the top tight ends in this class. Loveland (6-6, 248) is fast, athletic and productive at Michigan. He’s a do-it-all tight end who has a really high ceiling.

Cris Collinsworth, PFF

32. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

What they said: “I could see someone trading up here to get that fifth-year option for a quarterback, but if the Eagles make this pick straight up, I could see Philadelphia taking Emmanwori. I think he can blow up wide receiver screens and while I think he still needs to develop, coaches will love what he can be developed into.”

The Athletic Staff

32. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

What they said: “The Eagles do what they’ve never done in the Super Bowl era: spend a first-round pick on a safety. Emmanwori was simply the best player available, and it helps that he fulfills a position of need. There was brief consideration to select Josh Conerly Jr. out of Oregon, but right tackle Lane Johnson remains under contract through 2027 and the Eagles got considerable production at right guard last season at a lower investment than they’d be spending on Conerly. The Eagles instead acquire Emmanwori, a physical freak whose four interceptions in 2024 included two pick sixes.”

My take on the pick: It’s worth noting that Georgia safety Malaki Starks went at No. 19 in that PFF mock draft but did not go in the first round of The Athletic’s mock draft. That’s important to note because Starks and Emmanwori are considered to be the top two safeties in this class by a long shot. After that, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said on the latest Takeoff with John Clark podcast, the safety position falls off a cliff. Starks and Emmanwori are two different players. The latter is just as athletic as he is big. Emmanwori (6-3, 220) ran a 4.38 and had a vertical jump of 43 inches and a broad jump of 11-6. That’s absolutely freakish stuff and it gives him an extraordinarily high ceiling. Starks is probably more versatile and would probably fit what the Eagles need a bit more but that ceiling for Emmanwori is hard to ignore.

Peter Schrager, ESPN

32. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

What they said: “The Eagles took cornerbacks with their first- and second-round picks a year ago, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't add to the defensive backfield considering the turnover this offseason. Hairston is a speedster -- he ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine -- who is just scratching the surface of his talent.”

My take on the pick: The Eagles did use their first two picks on cornerbacks last year but then moved on from Darius Slay so there’s a vacant starting spot. For now, that spot is expected to go to Kelee Ringo or Adoree’ Jackson but drafting a first-round cornerback again would change all that. Hairston (5-11, 183) has the length and speed to be a starting outside cornerback in the NFL and he’s also a playmaker. He had 6 college interceptions and returned 3 for touchdowns. His value also seems to line up with where the Eagles are picking.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

32. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

What they said: “They can draft for the future when Lane Johnson retires. He can be their swing tackle for a year or so and then take over on the right side for Johnson.”

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated

32. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

What they said: “A beefy offensive lineman who could slide into the Mekhi Becton spot and eventually take the place of Lane Johnson? If it works out that way, sure. Conerly used to be a running back in high school, which is terrifying to think about. Philadelphia wants to maximize the remainder of the Saquon Barkley era, and layering heft on the offensive line is the best way to do so.”

My take on the pick: Lane Johnson has said he thinks it’s possible that he plays out these final three years of his contract but it’s impossible to know if he will. A player like Conerly could be an early swing tackle (maybe play guard) and then eventually replace Johnson. The Eagles have shown that they’re not afraid to draft a player and sit him for a year or two. Conerly (6-4, 311) isn’t a massive body but does move very well and has the traits that Jeff Stoutland would love to develop. This is definitely an option.

Steve Serby, The New York Post

32. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

What they said: “A 6-5, 324-pound Road Grader to replace Mekhi Becton.”

My take on the pick: Booker is considered by most to be the best guard in this draft. While it might make more sense for the Eagles to take a tackle who also has the ability to play inside, there’s plenty to like about Booker. He proved himself as a two-year starter at Alabama and was a First-Team All-American in 2024. He’s a massive guard who has the tools to be developed by Jeff Stoutland. If the Eagles do take a guard in the first round, you should expect him to start at right guard from Day 1. Booker will need to show he can play on the right side of the line after playing left guard in college.