Eagles bring back Chip Kelly assistant in flurry of coaching staff additions

The Eagles on Friday morning announced their complete 2025 coaching staff, including a new assistant for Jeff Stoutland.

Greg Austin, who was assistant offensive line coach under Stoutland during Chip Kelly’s three seasons from 2013 through 2015, rejoined the Eagles as assistant offensive line coach after spending the last two years working for Doug Pederson – Kelly’s replacement with the Eagles – in Jacksonville.

T.J. Paganetti was running game coordinator and assistant offensive line coach last year, but went with Kellen Moore to the Saints, where he is now run game coordinator. Paganetti also coached under Kelly at Oregon and with the Eagles and under Pederson with the Eagles. His brother Ryan worked under Pederson with the Jaguars the last three years. He’s now with the Raiders.

Roy Istvan was Stoutland’s assistant o-line coach from 2019 through 2023 before taking a job on Kevin Stefanski’s Browns staff, where he remains.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Austin, 40, began his coaching career under Kelly at Oregon in 2010 before following Kelly to the Eagles in 2013. He also coached at Central Florida, his alma mater Nebraska and Florida International before joining the Jaguars in 2023.

The Eagles also announced Montgomery VanGorder as offensive quality control coach and Cole Peterson as assistant to the head coach.

VanGorder spent the last six years as an offensive quality control coach at Georgia. This is his first NFL job.

Peterson spent the last two years at Alabama-Birmingham working under Trent Dilfer. Before that, he was director of football operations and player personnel director at Youngstown State. He was involved with numerous football camps during his time at Youngstown, including a kicking camp featuring Youngstown graduate Paul McFadden, who was the Eagles’ kicker from 1984 through 1987.

The Eagles also formally announced the additions of passing game coordinator Parks Frazier and quarterbacks coach Scott Loeffler. Their other new coach this year is offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who the Eagles previously announced last month.