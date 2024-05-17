Eagles Autism Challenge is ready to fly: Your guide to 2024 event

The seventh annual Eagles Autism Challenge is being held Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Whether your walking, running, biking or just showing support for the cause, here's your guide to all the action.

What is the Eagles Autism Challenge?

The Challenge, a popular series of Wawa-themed bike rides, a 5K walk and run, a sensory-friendly walk and a family-friendly festival on the field at Lincoln Financial Field, has raised more than $22 million over the years for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

"The Eagles Autism Foundation is dedicated to raising funds for innovative research and care programs," the organization says.

Last year’s Challenge had 4,500 participants who raised a record $6.2 million.

“What started with Jeffrey Lurie’s vision to bring people together in support of the autism community has turned into a year-round effort that is now raising millions of dollars for cutting-edge autism research and care programs,” Eagles Autism Challenge executive director Ryan Hammond said.

“We want to serve as a powerful voice for the one in 36 individuals affected by autism.”

According to the Eagles, money raised so far by the Eagles Autism Challenge has helped fund 86 research projects and community grants in the field of autism.

The Eagles have a matching gift program going up until the event. Click here to donate.

What are the different Challenges being offered?

The annual Challenge, first held in 2018 and held virtually in 2020, features bike rides of various distances around South Philly, the FreedomPay 5K Run/Walk from the Linc to the Navy Yard and back and the Sensory Walk that finishes on the field at the Linc.

The 30-mile bike ride starts at 7:15 a.m., the 10-mile bike race starts at 7:40 a.m. and the 5K Run/Walk starts at 8:30 a.m. and the Sensory Walk starts at 9 a.m.

After the events, participants and their families can get their pictures taken with Eagles players, participate in numerous kids activities and much more.

Here is the full schedule of Saturday morning's events.

Participants raise money through donations on a website set up by the Challenge.

For those out of the area or unable to attend on May 18, a virtual Challenge is available as well.

What are the bike routes, players taking part?

Some of the Philadelphia Eagles taking part in the 10-mile ride include stars Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert, A.J. Brown and Jordan Mailata. Here's the full list of players taking part.

"So the last couple of years, me and Grant Calcaterra bike," Eagles lineman Cam Jurgens said. "We're always in the middle of the pack up until we get to the Rocky Steps and then we have to run up and down the Rocky Steps listening to the theme song. We finished last both years and we're probably going to finish last this year. That's my favorite memory. That's what it's about. It's not a race."

Those slow and fast Birds will be side-by-side with fans and participants riding along city streets. They will have special lanes and safety measures in place.

"The Eagles Autism Foundation has been working closely with the City of Philadelphia to boost cycling route security in preparation for our 6th Annual Eagles Autism Challenge," the Eagles Autism Challenge writes on its website. "Our Wawa Junior and Shorti 10-Mile ride, and Classic 30-Mile ride will make use of existing and specially created temporary bike lanes.

"We will also have an increased police presence controlling major intersections throughout the rides. As always, cyclists should exercise caution and observe rules of the road as the routes are not completely closed to traffic. Please see the route maps and turn by turn directions for more details including rest stop locations."

Here are maps laying out the 10-mile and 30-mile rides.

What other Eagles might fans see at the Challenge?

Josh Jobe is among the Eagles taking part in the 5K while Britain Covey, Landon Dickerson and Jake Elliott take part in the Sensory Walk.

Got any more questions?

Find out how you can get in on the fun at the Eagles Autism Challenge website.