A look at Eagles postseason records that could fall vs. Packers

A 4:30 p.m. kickoff means sitting around all day waiting and waiting and waiting for the game to start.

It can feel like forever.

So we figured we’d put together something to help you pass the time. This is a look at various Eagles postseason records and milestones within reach as the playoffs approach.

Some interesting ones, some surprising ones, some challenging ones. So enjoy the list as you’re counting down the hours and minutes until Eagles-Packers. Don't worry! It'll get here eventually!

1. DeVonta Smith has 405 yards in five career postseason games and needs 61 to break the franchise record of 465 set by Harold Carmichael from 1978 through 1981. He also trails Todd Pinkston (433) and Chad Lewis (409). Smith is one of only 10 players in NFL history to average over 80 yards per game and 15 yards per catch (minimum five postseason games). He’s the only active player on that list.

2. Dallas Goedert has 35 career receptions and needs four to break the franchise postseason record of 38 set from 2000 through 2004 by another tight end, Chad Lewis. Goedert’s 35 catches rank 18th all-time among tight ends but only 10 behind the all-time top-10. Among active tight ends, he trails only Travis Kelce (165) and former teammate Zach Ertz (36). With Goedert (35), Smith (29) and A.J. Brown (27), the Eagles are one of only two NFL teams with three active players with at least 25 catches. The Chiefs have four, with Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Rashee Rice, although Hardman and Rice are on Injured Reserve.

3. Jalen Hurts has thrown 137 consecutive passes without an interception, the longest postseason streak in Eagles history and 11th-longest in NFL history. It’s also the 2nd-longest current streak behind Jared Goff’s 163-pass streak that started with the Rams and has continued with the Lions. The NFL record is 215 passes without an INT by Drew Brees from 2006 through 2011. Hurts threw two interceptions in Tampa in 2021 in his first career postseason game but hasn’t thrown one since. His career average of one INT every 82.5 pass attempts is 8th-best in NFL history (minimum 150 pass attempts).

4. Hurts has five career rushing touchdowns, tied with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes for 5th-most ever by a quarterback in the postseason behind Steve Young (8), Tom Brady (7), John Elway (6) and Otto Graham (6). Hurts’ five postseason TDs are 2nd-most in franchise history behind Wilbert Montgomery, who had six.

5. Saquon Barkley only had nine carries in each of his two career playoff games with the Giants in 2022 - 9-for-53 with two TDs in Minnesota and 9-for-61 a week later vs. the Eagles at the Linc. His 6.3 average is 2nd-highest among active running backs with at least 10 carries behind Josh Jacobs of the Packers, who comes to the Linc today. Jacobs was 13-for-83 (6.4) in his one previous playoff game - with the Raiders vs. the Bengals in 2021. Only six Eagles have ever had 100-yard rushing games in the postseason: Steve Van Buren (196 in 1949 NFL Championship Game vs. Rams), Wilbert Montgomery (194 in 1980 NFC Championship Game vs. Cowboys), Brian Westbrook (141 vs. the Giants, 116 vs. the Saints in 2006), Kenny Gainwell (112 vs. Giants in 2022), Donovan McNabb (107 vs. Packers in 2003 4th and 26 game) and Heath Sherman (105 vs. Saints in 1992).

6. The highest postseason rushing average by a running back in franchise history doesn’t belong to Van Buren, Westbrook or Wilbert Montgomery. It belongs to Kenny Gainwell, who’s averaged 5.0 yards on 38 postseason carries since 2021. Randall Cunningham (7.4) and Donovan McNabb (5.9) are higher, but among running backs Gainwell is No. 1, just ahead of Westbrook (4.6), LaGarrette Blount (4.5), Jay Ajayi (4.4) and Miles Sanders (4.2). Gainwell’s 5.0 is 4th-highest among active running backs, behind former Eagle Raheem Mostert (5.9), Travis Eetienne (5.7) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (5.6)

7. C.J. Gardner-Johnson is the only Eagle on the roster who’s ever had a postseason interception and it wasn’t as an Eagle. Gardner-Johnson picked off Baker Mayfield in the Lions’ win over the Bucs last year in the conference semifinal round at Ford Field. The only other Eagle with a postseason interception is James Bradberry, who intercepted Daniel Jones in the Eagles’ win over the Giants at the Linc in 2022. Bradberry is on Injured Reserve and hasn’t played all year. So the Eagles won’t have a single player in uniform Sunday who’s ever had a postseason interception as an Eagle. The Eagles’ only other interception in their last nine postseason games was by Cre’Von LeBlanc off Drew Brees in New Orleans in 2018. They are one of only three teams in NFL history to have two or fewer interceptions in a nine-game span, along with the 2013 through 2021 Colts and 2016 through 2023 Seahawks.

8. Jake Elliott is one of only four kickers in NFL history to attempt at least 16 field goals in the postseason without a miss. Elliott is 16-for-16 with a long of 53 yards in the 2017 win over the Falcons at the Linc. Also perfect in postseason history are Robbie Gould of the Bears, Giants and 49ers (29-for-29), Evan McPherson of the Bengals (19-for-19) and Chris Boswell of the Steelers (17-for-17). Eagles kickers have only made two postseason field goals from 50 yards and out. In addition to Elliott’s make vs. Atlanta, Tony Franklin missed a 52-yarder in Tampa in 1979 and David Akers made a 51-yarder vs. the Vikings in 2008 and missed a 51-yarder in 2002 vs. the Falcons.

9. DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown are among only five active receivers with 25 catches and 15 yards per catch. The others are Mike Evans of the Bucs (45 catches, 15.5 per catch) and D.K. Metcalf (26, 17.3) and Tyler Lockett of the Seahawks (29, 17.6).

10. Jalen Hurts has had three games with at least 20 pass attempts and a 100 passer rating. The only quarterbacks with more in their first four seasons are Patrick Mahomes (5) and Russell Wilson (5). Josh Allen, Troy Aikman and Joe Burrow have also had three. Hurts needs one more game with a 100 passer rating to tie Nick Foles’ club record of four set in 2013 and 2017.

