10 Eagles who boosted their legacy with Super Bowl LIX win

Super Bowl titles help create and boost legacies for players, coaches and executives.

After the Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Kanas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, every single player, coach and executive with the Eagles this season can now call themselves a Super Bowl champion.

But this title means a lot more for the legacies of many of those people. Here are 10 Eagles, in no particular order, who boosted their legacy the most with this win:

Jeffrey Lurie: It all starts with the owner. There’s a reason you always hear Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni giving credit to Lurie and it goes beyond sucking up to their boss. Lurie is a great owner and this latest Super Bowl puts him in rare company. Lurie has now won Super Bowls with two head coaches: Doug Pederson and Nick Sirianni. He is the sixth owner to win Super Bowls with two different head coaches, joining Broncos’ Pat Bowlen (Mike Shanahan, Gary Kubiak), Raiders’ Al Davis (John Madden, Tom Flores), 49ers’ Edward DeBartolo (Bill Walsh, George Seifert), Cowboys’ Jerry Jones (Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer) and Steelers’ Dan Rooney (Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin). Those five are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame; Davis was inducted in 1992 and the others have all been inducted since 2000. And in the salary cap era (since 1994), Lurie is the fifth owner to reach four Super Bowls and win multiple times. He joins Bowlen, Rooney, Clark Hunt and Robert Kraft.

Jalen Hurts: The Eagles’ quarterback has played two of the best games of his career in Super Bowls and he was very deserving of his MVP trophy from Super Bowl LIX. In his two Super Bowl, Hurts has completed 73.3% of his passes for 525 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception and a passer rating of 109.4 Hurts is still just 26 years old and became the sixth-youngest QB to win Super Bowl MVP. Hurts has already won six playoff games and only Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes have won more before turning 27. Hurts is just the seventh quarterback to play in multiple Super Bowls and win at least one in their first five seasons; he joined Troy Aikman, Tom Brady, Mahomes, Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner and Russell Wilson. With this win, Hurts also has a strong claim to be called the best quarterback in franchise history.

Nick Sirianni: The Eagles waited nine days after the 2023 season before letting it be known that Sirianni would return for the 2024 season. The collapse last year almost led to Sirianni’s getting fired and now he’s the second Super Bowl-winning head coach in franchise history. It’s quite a turnaround. Sirianni is the only coach to make the playoffs four times in his first four seasons with two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl win. And he’s just the third head coach to get to multiple Super Bowls and win at least one in their first four years on the job, joining Joe Gibbs and Mike Tomlin. There are just three coaches in NFL history who have a winning percentage of over .700 in the regular season and a Super Bowl title: Sirianni, Vince Lombardi and John Madden.

Howie Roseman: The Eagles were clearly the more talented team entering Super Bowl LIX and they played like it. The guy responsible for putting this team together deserves a ton of credit. Roseman returned to power in 2016 and in the nine seasons since Chip Kelly’s ouster, Roseman has gotten the Eagles to three Super Bowls with two wins featuring two different head coaches and two different quarterbacks. He’s one of four GMs in the salary cap era to win multiple championships with the same team, joining Bill Belichick, Kevin Colbert and Brett Veach. And Roseman’s 2024 offseason will go down as one of his best ever. They weren’t all hits but he signed Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Mekhi Becton and drafted Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean and Jalyx Hunt.

Vic Fangio: While Fangio has been one of the most revered defensive coordinators in the NFL for decades, a Super Bowl had evaded him until Sunday. And it was his No. 1 defense that set the tone in the dismantling of Andy Reid, Mahomes and the Chiefs. Fangio, 66, has had a lot of good defenses in his NFL career but to see this young Eagles defense come together so quickly in 2024 was extremely impressive. The Eagles’ defense was a disaster in 2023 and Fangio completely turned it around this year. Fangio finished fourth in Assistant Coach of the Year voting behind Ben Johnson, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn. But that’s just a regular season award. Those other three got knocked out in the playoffs and Fangio was left to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Lane Johnson: All three of the Eagles’ Super Bowls have something in common: Lane Johnson was an absolute brick wall at right tackle. Johnson has played 121 pass blocking snaps in his three Super Bowls and has given up a grand total of 2 pressures and 1 sack, according to ProFootballFocus. Johnson was suspended for 10 games in 2016; his second PED suspension. But since then, Johnson has been incredible. In the eight years since that last suspension, Johnson has been a six-time Pro Bowler, four time first-team or second-team All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl champion. He’s been one of the best offensive linemen in football and continues to bolster his Hall of Fame resume.

Jake Elliott: After a bunch of questions — legitimate ones — about Jake Elliott all season, the Eagles’ longtime kicker came through in Super Bowl LIX. In the Superdome, Elliott made all four of his field goal attempts (from 48, 29, 48 and 50 yards) and all four of his PATs. Elliott is now the greatest Super Bowl kicker of all time. He’s 9-for-9 in Super Bowls with an average distance of 39.56. No kicker has made more field goals in Super Bowls than Elliott. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butler is 9-for-10 in Super Bowls with an average distance of 37.30. Adam Vinatieri is 7/10 in Super Bowls and Stephen Gostkowski is 7/9.

Darius Slay: In his 12th season in 2024, Slay was the oldest and most experienced player on the Eagles’ roster without a Super Bowl ring. He’ll get one after winning Super Bowl LIX. In his five seasons with the Eagles, Slay has been a three-time Pro Bowler and has been to two Super Bowls. Overall, he’s a six-time Pro Bowler, a former All-Pro. Part of his legacy will also be his role as a mentor for young cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who just finished off extremely impressive rookie seasons.

A.J. Brown: The Eagles’ superstar receiver won’t turn 28 until June and is in the prime of his career. In his three seasons with the Eagles, Brown has already been to two Super Bowls and won one. He has also made two Pro Bowl teams and has been a three-time second-team All-Pro selection. Even in just 13 games this season, he had over 1,000 yards and was on pace for another 1,400 yard season. There’s a long way to go in Brown’s career but he has a Hall of Fame ceiling and we’re watching him in his prime.

Saquon Barkley: While the Chiefs did a good job to bottle up Barkley on the ground in Super Bowl LIX, he still managed to have 97 scrimmage yards and finished off the greatest running back season in NFL history. Barkley was an All-Pro, Offensive Player of the Year, became the ninth player ever to rush for 2,000 yards and broke Terrell Davis’s record of rushing yards in a season (regular season + playoffs) that had stood for 26 years. Barkley’s career has been a bit up-and-down because of injuries but his peak is as high as anyone’s. And he did all this in his first year with the Eagles.

