How many Super Bowls have the Eagles made, won?

The Philadelphia Eagles are going back to the Super Bowl.

Top-seeded Philadelphia defeated the division rival No. 6 Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, setting the record for most points scored in an NFC or AFC title game.

The conference title comes with a trip to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, where the Eagles will meet the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the No. 1 Kanas City Chiefs and No. 2 Buffalo Bills.

After tying a franchise record with 14 regular-season victories, the Eagles have gotten through three playoff rounds to reach their second Super Bowl in three years. Philadelphia first took down the No. 7 Green Bay Packers 22-10 before outlasting the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams in a Divisional Round snow game.

Now, after topping Washington for the NFC title, the Eagles have a chance to double the franchise’s Lombardi Trophy total. Here’s a look at Philadelphia’s Super Bowl history:

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles made?

The Eagles will be making their fifth Super Bowl appearance.

When was the Eagles’ last Super Bowl appearance?

Philadelphia most recently made the Super Bowl in the 2022 season, when Nick Sirianni’s team lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won?

Philadelphia won its first and only Lombardi Trophy in the 2017 season, when backup quarterback Nick Foles and the Eagles took down the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl history

Here’s a full look at the Eagles’ four previous Super Bowl appearances:

Super Bowl 15 (1980 season): 27-10 loss to Oakland Raiders

27-10 loss to Oakland Raiders Super Bowl 39 (2004 season): 24-21 loss to New England Patriots

24-21 loss to New England Patriots Super Bowl 52 (2017 season): 41-33 win over New England Patriots

41-33 win over New England Patriots Super Bowl 57 (2022 season): 38-35 loss to Kansas City Chiefs

