NFL

NFLPA report card reveals best and worst of every NFL team: Here are the results

Nearly 1,700 NFL players graded all the best and worst about their teams.

By Logan Reardon

Lloyd Howell
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NFL players handed out some grades for their teams in the third annual report card, which was unveiled Wednesday by the NFLPA.

The survey asked players to take a deep dive into various categories, including ownership, head coaches, team travel, dining areas and more.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

There were 1,695 players who graded their teams, which accounts for 77% of the NFLPA's membership.

Here are all the results:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

NFL team report card rankings

The 32 teams were ranked based on the results for all 11 categories: treatment of families, food/dining area, nutritionist/dietitian, locker room, training facility, training staff, weight room, strength coaches, team travel, head coach and ownership.

For the second straight year, the Miami Dolphins came in at No. 1 and the Minnesota Vikings were No. 2. On the other side of things, the Arizona Cardinals were at the bottom.

Here's how the overall ranking turned out:

  1. Miami Dolphins
  2. Minnesota Vikings
  3. Atlanta Falcons
  4. Las Vegas Raiders
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. Houston Texans
  7. Green Bay Packers
  8. San Francisco 49ers
  9. Detroit Lions
  10. Dallas Cowboys
  11. Washington Commanders
  12. New Orleans Saints
  13. Baltimore Ravens
  14. Chicago Bears
  15. Seattle Seahawks
  16. Tennessee Titans
  17. Denver Broncos
  18. Jacksonville Jaguars
  19. Indianapolis Colts
  20. New York Giants
  21. Los Angeles Rams
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Buffalo Bills
  24. Cincinnati Bengals
  25. Carolina Panthers
  26. Kansas City Chiefs
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  28. Pittsburgh Steelers
  29. New York Jets
  30. Cleveland Browns
  31. New England Patriots
  32. Arizona Cardinals

Which teams are the biggest risers and fallers from last year?

With the report card picking up more publicity, teams have scrambled to rise up the rankings. Here are some of the notable changes from 2024 and 2025:

  • The Commanders, under new owner Josh Harris, new coach Dan Quinn and new quarterback Jayden Daniels, rose from dead last (32nd) to 11th.
  • The Chargers and Falcons both drastically improved with their new coaches Jim Harbaugh and Raheem Morris, respectively. LA jumped from 30th to fifth, while Atlanta went from 25th to third.
  • The Super Bowl champion Eagles fell from fourth to 22nd, with players citing three things that need fixing: providing childcare on game days (like most NFL teams do), prioritizing first-class seating for players instead of coaches and staggering lunch times to avoid overcrowding in the cafeteria.
  • The Jaguars and Giants were inside the top-10 last year but dropped outside the top-15 for 2025. Jacksonville went from fifth to 18th, while New York went from eighth to 20th.

NFLPA report card team by team grades

TeamTreatment
of families		Food/
dining area		Nutrition/
dietician		Locker roomTraining
room		Training
staff		Weight
room		Strength
coaches		Team
travel		Head
coach		Owner
Arizona
Cardinals		D+D-BF-D-CFC+BAD-
Atlanta
Falcons		AAAA+BA-A+AB+A+A+
Baltimore
Ravens		C+BBB-B-B-B+B+A-BA
Buffalo
Bills		B+B-B-BB-CAB+F-BB
Carolina
Panthers		B+BA-CB-B+C+ADA-D-
Chicago
Bears		C+C+BA-B+BAB+BCA-
Cincinnati
Bengals		F-FCA+B+A-BA-A-AC
Cleveland
Browns		D+C-B-F-D+C-AB+DCC+
Dallas
Cowboys		AB+B+ACCA-B+B-AB
Denver
Broncos		C-B+A-FBB+BB-ABA
Detroit
Lions		BB-BC+B+BBA-B+A+B+
Green Bay
Packers		BA-A-BA-BABA-A-A-
Houston
Texans		B-AABB+B+B+B+BAA
Indianapolis
Colts		B-CB+BBBB-A-D+AB
Jacksonville
Jaguars		FC+BB+B+B-ABB+CB+
Kansas City
Chiefs		B-BA-D-C-CC+BBA+C-
Las Vegas
Raiders		B+AA+A-AA-A+AAA-A
Los Angeles
Chargers		CA-B+AA-A-A+AC+B+A
Los Angeles
Rams		DC-B+C+BBC+A-BAC
Miami
Dolphins		AA+A+A+AAA+A+A+A+A+
Minnesota
Vikings		A+A-B+A+A-AA-AAA+A+
New England
Patriots		C+CBC-C-C+FBFB+D
New Orleans
Saints		CD-B+A-B+B+B+AAB-A
New York
Giants		CBC+C-B-BB-A-BB+C+
New York
Jets		C-C-B+D+CCC+BC+BF
Philadelphia
Eagles		C-A-B-D+B-B+BBFA-B
Pittsburgh
Steelers		C-B-C+DC+BC+C-B+AD
SF
49ers		B+AB+BB-B-A-AA-AA-
Seattle
Seahawks		A-BBB+CB-BA-A-AC+
TB
Buccaneers		C-C-B+CC+BBAC-B+D+
Tennessee
Titans		B+B+B+C-B-BBB+BA-B
Washington
Commanders		B+B+C+FC+B+B-AAA+A

This article tagged under:

NFL
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us