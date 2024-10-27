NFL Week 8 winners and losers: Tight ends celebrate, Jets hit rock bottom

It's been a busy Sunday in the NFL.

From celebrating two holidays (one official, one unofficial) to a handful of last-minute wins, there was no shortage of action in the early window of Week 8. There were eight games in a loaded slate, including four divisional matchups.

So, let's break it all down -- the good, the bad and the ugly.

Here are all the winners and losers from Sunday's games:

WINNER: Tight ends on National Tight Ends Day

It was a great day to be a tight end.

On the NFL's annual celebration of National Tight Ends Day, players at the position visited the end zone early and often. Here are all the tight ends that scored on Sunday:

Kyle Pitts (twice)

Cade Otton (twice)

Tyler Conklin

Brock Wright

Sam LaPorta

Mark Andrews

Tucker Kraft

David Njoku

Evan Engram

LOSER: Jets hit rock bottom

The New England Patriots have had a brutal season -- but there was at least one shining light with rookie QB Drake Maye. That light was dimmed in Week 8 when the No. 3 overall pick suffered a head injury.

Maye, 22, played well to open his third career start on Sunday against the New York Jets. He went 3 of 6 for 23 yards, but scrambled for 46 yards and a touchdown to give New England an early 7-0 lead. Then, on a rush late in the first quarter, he was hit in the head by a Jets defender. Though he finished the drive, that was the last time he saw on the field.

All hope seemed lost for New England, but the team fought back for a gutsy 25-22 win in the final minute. The Jets, who have now lost five straight, surrendered a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive in the final three minutes to seal their latest loss. Now at 2-6, the Jets could be out of time to make the playoffs as they keep throwing away victories. They've already fired their coach, traded for a star receiver, re-signed a disgruntled pass-rusher and changed their offensive play-caller, so there aren't many levers left to pull.

WINNER: Browns' backup QB magic continues

Last year, the Cleveland Browns went on a miraculous playoff run with Joe Flacco when Deshaun Watson got hurt. In the first game after losing Watson this season, the Browns pulled off a 29-24 upset win over the division rival Baltimore Ravens.

Credit goes to Jameis Winston, who stepped in and put on his best Flacco impersonation. The former No. 1 overall pick went 27 of 41 for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the win, culminating in a 38-yard score to Cedric Tillman in the final minute to put Cleveland ahead.

For the Ravens, it's a rare setback after winning their last five games. It was the first time since Week 3 that Baltimore didn't score at least 30 points, proving that divisional games can be wonky at times.

LOSER: Tua Tagovailoa's return is spoiled

Tua Tagovailoa came back from his concussion on Sunday, but that wasn't enough to turn the Miami Dolphins' season around.

The Arizona Cardinals went down to South Florida and walked away with a 28-27 win after Chad Ryland's third game-winning field goal of the season. Things fell apart for Miami on the final six possessions of the game, which resulted in 18 points for Arizona with two touchdowns, a field goal and a safety.

The Dolphins are now 2-5, though it was at least encouraging to see Tagovailoa back in action. The offense was much improved compared to previous weeks -- a sign that the Dolphins could still have a run in them. It has to start soon though with their season quickly ticking away.

WINNER: Texans and Falcons take control of their divisions

The season is still young, but the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons made statements against divisional rivals in Week 8.

In Texas, C.J. Stroud and Co. defeated the Indianapolis Colts 23-20. Not only did the win put Houston (6-2) two games ahead of Indy (4-4), it also secured the season sweep and an all-important tiebreaker. Stroud had a steady performance (285 yards, one touchdown), while his fellow second-year QB Anthony Richardson couldn't get anything going (10 for 32, 175 yards, one touchdown, one interception).

Down in Florida, the Falcons secured the season sweep against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-26. Both squads entered the game at 4-3, so the result now puts Atlanta in sole possession of the NFC South lead. Kirk Cousins put together a masterful effort (276 yards, four touchdowns), while the Falcons' defense forced three turnovers.

LOSER: Bengals go down quietly

Just when you start to believe in the Cincinnati Bengals, everything falls apart.

After going from 0-3 to 3-4, the Bengals suffered a 37-17 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Cincy raced out to a 10-3 lead in the first half, but Philly closed the game on a 34-7 run to seal an easy victory.

The Eagles, now 5-2, got contributions from playmakers on both sides of the ball. Jalen Hurts had four total touchdowns, including three on the ground, while Saquon Barkley added 108 rushing yards. On defense, C.J. Gardner-Johnson had an interception.