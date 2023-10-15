NFL Week 6 winners and losers: 49ers' perfect season ends, Bengals on the rise

The NFL delivered another thrilling slate of games in Week 6.

Six of the first eight games on Sunday were decided by one score, including several coming down to last-second plays.

Another wild week in the NFL means some teams are riding high and others are searching for answers.

Here are some winners and losers from the Sunday afternoon games in Week 6:

WINNER: Bengals enter bye week with unexpected momentum

Fourteen days ago, the Bengals were lifeless. They suffered a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans -- Joe Burrow looked hurt, Ja'Marr Chase was unhappy and the season was on life support.

Now, after consecutive wins over NFC West teams, the Bengals enter their bye week at 3-3 with a chance to rest and regroup. Joe Burrow showed flashes of his old self in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, completing 13 of his first 15 passes for two touchdowns. Even though the offense cooled off with a three-point second half, the defense stepped up to seal the victory.

Geno Smith and the Seahawks had their chances, but were unable to capitalize against Lou Anarumo's defense. They got inside the Cincinnati 10-yard line twice in the final three minutes while trailing 17-13. Both possessions ended with a turnover on downs.

LOSER: 49ers' pursuit of perfection

The seemingly unbeatable 49ers were beaten by a practice squad quarterback on Sunday.

Kyle Shanahan's previously 5-0 team lost 19-17 to P.J. Walker and the Cleveland Browns after Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal in the final seconds. While the 49ers' defense came to play (two interceptions), their offense let them down. Injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams hindered the unit, and Brock Purdy had his worst game of the season (12 for 27, 125 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT).

Jim Schwartz has transformed the Browns' defense in his first season as their coordinator. Even with the injuries to San Francisco's key players, it was another dominant performance but that unit (three sacks, 75% third-down efficiency). Cleveland is 3-2, winning in Week 6 without quarterback Deshaun Watson.

WINNER: Jaguars reassert their AFC South dominance

Back on U.S. soil for the first time since Week 3, the Jaguars showed no signs of fatigue in Week 6.

Trevor Lawrence and Co. rolled to a 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. That's now three straight victories to move Jacksonville to 4-2 -- alone atop the AFC South. Running back Travis Etienne once again shined, scoring two touchdowns in the blowout.

While the Jags' offense was efficient, their defense put together another stellar performance. They forced four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble) and had three sacks of Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew. After allowing 37 points in a Week 3 loss to the Texans, the Jags have silenced the Falcons, Bills and now Colts' offenses.

LOSER: Desmond Ridder's job security

Head coach Arthur Smith has stood by Desmond Ridder despite the second-year QB's early-season struggled. That loyalty might not last much longer.

Ridder had three back-breaking interceptions, including two in the fourth quarter, during their 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday. With talented skill players like Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London, it feels like the Falcons are throwing away a potentially playoff-ready team.

The Falcons are still 3-3, but key divisional games are on the horizon and time is running out for Ridder to figure turn it around. Taylor Heinicke, a veteran who has postseason experience, is waiting to take over. Six touchdowns and six interceptions through six games isn't going to cut it for Ridder.

WINNER: Texans' future continues to shine in the present

For the first time in a long time, it's a good time to be a Texans fan.

Led by new head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, Houston is 3-3 after another victory in Week 6. This time, against the New Orleans Saints, it was Ryans' defense carrying the load. Stroud threw the first interception of his career and completed less than 50% of his passes. But the Texans defense was perfect in the red zone, making all the big plays to seal the win.

While the Texans' key players are still years away from their primes, it's notable that Ryans already has them in the postseason picture. It's still early, obviously, but the future looks brighter than ever in Houston.

LOSER: Frank Reich's Panthers go cold after hot start in South Beach

It's been a tough season for the Carolina Panthers -- and Sunday was no different.

For the first time in the Bryce Young era, the Panthers' offense showed signs of life. Carolina jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead after the first quarter. But everything unraveled in the second with the Miami Dolphins scoring 21 straight points, including the go-ahead score on Tyreek Hill's 41-yard touchdown.

The second half wasn't much better, as Miami cruised to an easy 42-21 win. Frank Reich's squad is now 0-6 in his first season as head coach. The worst part of it all? They don't own their first-round pick after trading up for Young.