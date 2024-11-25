Who is playing in NFL's Week 13? Here's the full schedule

Thanksgiving week in the NFL will have plates full for a while.

With no teams off on their bye, the action starts with three games on Thanksgiving. The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will host their games as usual, while the Miami Dolphins will meet the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on NBC and Peacock to end the night.

Friday will see the return of a game on Black Friday when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seven games form the early window on Sunday, chief among them being the Los Angeles Chargers at the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals at the Minnesota Vikings.

The late window will have just three games, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens clashing in an NFC vs. AFC showdown.

Sunday Night Football continues that theme when the San Francisco 49ers are at the Buffalo Bills, the former attempting to salvage their season amid an injury-riddled, post-Super Bowl year.

Week 13 will conclude with the Cleveland Browns at the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Here's a look at the full schedule: