Trey Lance

Former No. 3 pick Trey Lance, Chargers agree to one-year deal: Report

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former 49ers starting quarterback is on the move.

Trey Lance, whom San Francisco selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has agreed to a one-year free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers worth up to $6.2 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing sources.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The 49ers famously traded three first-round picks to move up to the third pick, where they selected Lance, who started just two games in two seasons with San Francisco before the 49ers traded him to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick before the 2023 NFL season.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

In 12 career games (five starts) across three seasons with San Francisco and Dallas, Lance completed 81 of 143 passes for 1,063 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 65 times for 276 yards and one score on the ground.

The 24-year-old now will compete with Taylor Heinicke for the backup job behind Chargers' starter Justin Herbert.

This article tagged under:

Trey Lance
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us