When are today's NFL playoff games? How to watch the AFC, NFC championships

It's Championship Sunday.

Following 18 weeks of NFL regular-season action and two playoff rounds, Super Bowl 59 berths will finally be up for grabs on Sunday in the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

The NFL's final four features three playoff regulars and one surprise squad. The Washington Commanders have gone from winning just four games last season to playing for a trip to the Super Bowl -- and they've done so as a sixth-seeded wild-card with a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

Washington's first NFC title game since its 1991 Super Bowl winning-season will come against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. The second-seeded Eagles have reached their second conference championship in three years thanks to Saquon Barkley's historic debut season in midnight green and Vic Fangio's No. 1-ranked defensive unit.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

While it's been over three decades since the first and only playoff game between Philadelphia and Washington, the AFC tile game matchup is becoming somewhat of a postseason norm. The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs will meet the No. 2 Buffalo Bills for a fourth time in five postseasons -- and for the second time in the conference championship.

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles go head to head in the NFC Championship game to decide who will represent at Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs have won each of those three recent playoff showdowns, and another victory over Buffalo would put them on the doorstep of a historic Super Bowl three-peat. This will be the Chiefs' seventh consecutive AFC title game appearance, and they're looking to make a staggering fifth Super Bowl over that span.

Putting aside a Week 18 loss to the Denver Broncos where Patrick Mahomes and several other Chiefs starters rested, Kansas City has lost just one game this entire season -- and it was against the Bills on the road in Week 11.

Josh Allen and Co. will now have to take down the two-time defending champs again -- this time at Arrowhead -- in order to keep their chase for the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy alive. The Bills are the only semifinalist without a Super Bowl title, with their last appearance in the Big Game coming in the 1993 season.

So, which teams will be Super Bowl bound? Could we see a rematch of Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles? Or how about the Bills and Commanders each playing in the Big Game for the first time since the early 1990s?

Here's how to watch the AFC and NFC Championship Games:

What time are the NFL playoff games today?

Here's the Championship Sunday schedule:

Commanders at Eagles: 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT

3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT Bills at Chiefs: 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. PT

Where to watch and stream today's NFL playoff games

When and where is the Super Bowl in 2025?

The AFC and NFC champions will battle for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Even before the teams are determined, fans are paying top dollar to be at the Superdome on Super Bowl Sunday.