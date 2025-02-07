The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Dublin.

The NFL announced its latest expansion of international football will land in Ireland this fall with the six-time Super Bowl champion franchise playing a team that will be named later.

Croke Park will host the regular season contest that does not have a date or time yet.

The Irish capital joins Madrid and Berlin as first-time hosts next season as the league continues to expand its global footprint. It announced earlier this week that an NFL game would be played in Australia in 2026.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The NFL is coming to Ireland in 2025! 🇮🇪



To register your interest for tickets: https://t.co/vojUO4cSYC pic.twitter.com/GrkeflgC5P — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) February 7, 2025

Ar Aghaidh Linn 🇮🇪☘️



The NFL is coming to Dublin, Ireland and the @steelers are the designated team! pic.twitter.com/kpAemsOUvc — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) February 7, 2025

The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 campaign in which they made the NFL playoffs before falling to the division-rival Baltimore Ravens.

This is a developing story.