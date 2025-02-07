NFL News

NFL announces Steelers to play first-ever game in Ireland

Ireland joins Spain as the latest European country to host a regular season NFL game, joining England and Germany.

By Steve Coulter

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Dublin.

The NFL announced its latest expansion of international football will land in Ireland this fall with the six-time Super Bowl champion franchise playing a team that will be named later.

Croke Park will host the regular season contest that does not have a date or time yet.

The Irish capital joins Madrid and Berlin as first-time hosts next season as the league continues to expand its global footprint. It announced earlier this week that an NFL game would be played in Australia in 2026.

The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 campaign in which they made the NFL playoffs before falling to the division-rival Baltimore Ravens.

This is a developing story.

