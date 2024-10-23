Key injuries for NFL Week 8: Latest news on Tua Tagovailoa, Jayden Daniels and more

Nearing the midpoint of the 2024 NFL season, teams across the league are dealing with a plethora of injuries -- especially on the offensive side of the ball.

From starting QBs to standout wide receivers, teams are looking further and further down their depth charts entering Week 8.

Here's the latest on some notable injured players.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

The Dolphins designated Tua Tagovailoa to return from injured reserve five weeks after he suffered a concussion against the Bills. He still needs to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before he can return to the field, but he will practice with the team on Wednesday ahead of its Week 8 game against the Cardinals.

Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns

Deshaun Watson's 2024 season is over after an MRI confirmed that he tore his Achilles in the Browns' Week 7 loss against the Bengals. It marks the second straight year in which Watson's season was cut short with a long-term injury.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was carted off the field in Week 7 with an Achilles injury.

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury on the first drive of the Commanders' Week 7 rout against the Panthers and did not return. He will not practice on Wednesday and his status for Week 8's showdown against fellow 2024 NFL Draft selection Caleb Williams and the Bears remains unclear.

Andy Dalton, QB, Panthers

The Panthers are turning back to Bryce Young for their Week 8 contest in Denver after Andy Dalton and his family got into a car crash on Tuesday. Dalton did not practice on Wednesday after spraining his thumb on his throwing hand, paving the way for Young to return as the team's starting quarterback.

Derek Carr, QB, Saints

Derek Carr has resumed throwing after missing the last two games with an oblique injury, but Saints head coach Dennis Allen said rookie Spencer Rattler is still expected to be under center against the Chargers on Sunday.

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are one of three teams dealing with injuries to both of their top wide receivers.

Chris Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle in the final minutes of the game and had to be carted off the field. He reportedly will undergo surgery that will "most likely" end his season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was carted off the field in Week 7 following a severe leg injury.

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

The Bucs will also be without Mike Evans for extended time. Tampa Bay's other top wideout aggravated a hamstring injury on a dropped pass and will reportedly be out until after the team's Week 11 bye.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

A rocky season for Brandon Aiyuk came to an abrupt end when he sustained a torn ACL and MCL in the 49ers' Week 7 loss to the Chiefs. The wideout ended a holdout just days before the 2024 season kicked off, signing a four-year, $120 million deal to stay in San Francisco.

Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers

Deebo Samuel tried to give it a go against the Chiefs, but the 49ers receiver ended up in the hospital with pneumonia. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday, but his status for Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys remains unclear.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

The Rams will finally get one member of their dynamic receiving duo back. Cooper Kupp is expected to return for Thursday Night Football against the Vikings after missing the last four games with an ankle injury.

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

Puka Nacua won't be far behind Kupp. The second-year wideout, who hasn't played since Week 1 due to a lingering knee issue, opened his 21-day practice window on Tuesday. Even if he doesn't suit up against the Vikings on Thursday, he should be in line to play against the Seahawks off a long week.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

Speaking of the Seahawks, Metcalf suffered a grade 1 MCL sprain in his knee during Seattle's Week 7 win over the Falcons. Head coach Mike Macdonald said the injury isn't considered long-term and that the wideout could play this Sunday against the Bills.