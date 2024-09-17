Key injuries for NFL Week 3: Latest news on Tua Tagovailoa, Cooper Kupp and more

Two weeks into the NFL season, teams across the league are already dealing with important injuries.

From quarterback questions to other star contributors, here's the latest some key injured players entering Week 3.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa exited the Miami Dolphins' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter after he suffered a concussion, his third in the last two years.

The Dolphins officially placed Tagovailoa on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he will be out for the next four games and be eligible to return in Week 8.

The team is planning to start Skylar Thompson against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 and brought in Tyler Huntley for additional QB depth.

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

The Green Bay Packers got a much-needed win without Jordan Love in Week 2, and it appears they will take the field without their QB1 once again in Week 3.

Love was listed as questionable two days before the Packers' Week 2 contest against the Indianapolis Colts. Malik Willis wound up starting under center for the Packers' 16-10 win.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Love is targeting a Week 5 return. Green Bay will visit the Tennessee Titans -- Willis' former team -- in Week 3 before hosting the division rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

Russell Wilson, QB, Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling with the quarterback who has guided them to a 2-0 record.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Pittsburgh is preparing for Justin Fields to start in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers as Russell Wilson continues to recover from a calf injury.

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Speaking of the Chargers, X-rays on Justin Herbert's leg came back negative a day after the team beat the Carolina Panthers.

Herbert didn't miss a snap in the game, but he walked with a noticeable limp after the Chargers' 26-3 win on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers and fantasy football owners across the country will have to wait at least three more weeks before Christian McCaffrey can return to action.

San Francisco placed the star running back on injured reserve ahead of its Week 2 loss against the Vikings as he continues to recover from Achilles tendinitis, meaning the earliest McCaffrey is able to return is Week 6 against the Seahawks. However, Rapoport said McCaffrey will "likely" miss six weeks or more.

Joe Mixon, RB, Texans

Joe Mixon's hot start with his new team came to a halt when he suffered an ankle injury during the Houston Texans' Sunday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears.

The Texans running back suffered an ankle injury when he was brought down by T.J. Edwards, who appeared to use the now-banned hip-drop tackle. There was no flag on the play, but Mixon left the game and later returned for seven more snaps the rest of the way.

Head coach Demeco Ryans did not offer a concrete answer on if Mixon would miss the Texans' Week 3 game against the Vikings or any indication of when he would return to the field.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

The injuries continue to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams.

A week after Puka Nacua exited the Rams' season opener and subsequently landed on IR with a knee injury, Cooper Kupp left the Rams' blowout Week 2 defeat against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Kupp is expected to miss "an extended period of time" and could join Nacua on injured reserve as the team chases its first win of the season.