NFL playoff schedule 2025: Here are the matchups and dates for the Divisional Round

The NFL's Elite Eight is taking shape.

The Divisional Round of the playoffs is next weekend, with some matchups having already been determined as Wild Card Weekend continues.

The top seeds in each conference -- the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs, looking to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls, and NFC's Detroit Lions, seeking their first title -- entered the weekend on a bye awaiting their respective matchups with the lowest remaining seeds.

The No. 4 Houston Texans were the first wild-card team to advance Saturday with their 32-12 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry then led the No. 3 Baltimore Ravens past the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 28-14 victory.

The AFC portion of the divisional bracket was finalized when the No. 2 Buffalo Bills defeated the Denver Broncos 31-7 on Sunday.

The NFC wild card matchups begin Sunday as the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles host the No. 7 Green Bay Packers and the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the No. 6 Washington Commanders. The No. 4 Los Angeles Rams play the No. 4 Minnesota Vikings on Monday in a game that was relocated to State Farm Stadium in Arizona due to the ongoing California wildfires.

Here's everything we know so far about the NFL's Divisional Round.

What are the Divisional Round matchups?

Here are the Divisional Round matchups that have been determined to this point:

AFC

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

No. 3 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

NFC

TBD at No. 1 Detroit Lions

TBD at TBD

When is the Divisional Round?

The divisional-round games will be on Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19:

Saturday, Jan. 18

TBD at TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET

TBD at TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 19

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET

TBD at TBD, 6:30 p.m. ET

When are the conference championship games?

The NFC and AFC Championship Games are scheduled for Jan. 26, with each hosted by the highest-remaining seeds for each conference.

The NFC Championship Game will air on FOX beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The AFC Championship Game will be on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

