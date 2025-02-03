Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett requests trade from Browns

With Super Bowl festivities getting underway, the NFL world can turn its attention elsewhere for a moment.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett requested a trade Monday from the team that drafted him first overall in 2017.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news, citing a statement directly from Garrett.

"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl -- and that goal fuels me today more than ever," Garrett wrote. "My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.

"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."

Rapoport added that Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters at the Senior Bowl that he won't listen to offers for Garrett, and that the team's stance hasn't changed.

The 29-year-old Garrett has lived up to and exceeded expectations during his eight seasons in Cleveland. He's the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, a six-time All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler with seven straight double-digit sack seasons.

Garrett is once again a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, with awards set to be handed out at NFL Honors this Thursday.

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft with plenty of needs to fill after a 3-14 season. Time will tell if defensive end becomes one of those needs.