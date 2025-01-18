Bears' request to trade for coach Mike Tomlin turned down by Steelers: Report

The Chicago Bears reportedly were interested in making a blockbuster trade...for a head coach.

The Bears reached out to the Pittsburgh Steelers about the possibility of speaking with and trading for longtime head coach Mike Tomlin, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Steelers turned down the Bears, and discussions did not reach Tomlin, per Schefter.

The Bears recently called the Steelers to see if they would be allowed to talk to and potentially try to trade for longtime head coach Mike Tomlin, only to have Pittsburgh rebuff their inquiry, league sources told ESPN.https://t.co/MviaUsBrjG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2025

Another NFL team was also rebuffed by the Steelers after inquiring about Tomlin, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, Schefter reported.

The 52-year-old Tomlin is the longest tenured coach in the NFL, having just completed his 18th season with the Steelers. He has never had a losing season, posting a career record of 183-107-2 and guiding the team to a Super Bowl victory in the 2008 season.

But the Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016, having lost five straight postseason matchups. They went 10-7 this season, falling to the Baltimore Ravens 28-14 during Wild Card Weekend.

Tomlin, after the loss, was asked by reporters about the possibility of NFL teams calling about his availability.

"Save your time," he responded.

The Bears have been in the market for a head coach since firing Matt Eberflus following the team's loss on Thanksgiving.

The Bears have completed more than a dozen interviews for their head coach position, including with the team's interim head coach Thomas Brown.

According to Schefter, the Bears have already interviewed former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, former Titans and current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

They have requested additional interviews, including with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

They won't get the opportunity to speak with Tomlin, as it appears the Steelers' unprecedented stretch of head coaching continuity will go on. Pittsburgh has had just three head coaches since 1969 -- Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Tomlin.

Since Tomlin started with the Steelers in 2007, the Bears have had five head coaches: Lovie Smith, Marc Trestman, John Fox, Matt Nagy and Eberflus. The search continues for their sixth.