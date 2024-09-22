Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert exits Sunday's game with injury

Justin Herbert's day could be done.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback exited Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter after appearing to aggravate an ankle injury.

Herbert limped off the field with just under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter of a 10-10 game and is questionable to return. He was replaced by backup Taylor Heinicke.

Justin Herbert is walking off and Taylor Heinicke has stepped in pic.twitter.com/maJClHgIo8 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2024

Herbert entered the day listed as questionable after his ankle was rolled up on during the third quarter of last week's victory over the Carolina Panthers. He did not practice on Wednesday ad was limited on Thursday.

Herbert helped the Chargers get out to their first 2-0 start since 2012 and led them to a 7-0 start against the Steelers on Sunday with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston late in the first quarter. Herbert had completed 12 of 18 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown at the time of the injury.

The Chargers acquired the 31-year-old Heinicke in a preseason trade with the Atlanta Falcons. He has started 29 games over his seven-year career, primarily for the Washington Commanders in 2021 and 2022.