New York Jets sign QB Justin Fields to 2-year, $40 million deal: Report

The New York Jets have their new quarterback.

Justin Fields reportedly will sign a two-year, $40 million deal with the team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Rapoport said that Fields is expected to be their new starter in 2025. Veteran Tyrod Taylor and 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis are the other quarterbacks on the roster.

The 26-year-old Fields spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making six starts and going 4-2. His season stats included 1,106 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, one interception, 289 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Prior to his stop in Pittsburgh, Fields spent his first three seasons as the Chicago Bears' starter. He was drafted No. 11 overall by Chicago in 2021 but never posted a winning season as a Bear before being traded last March.

Fields' most memorable moments came before entering the league at Ohio State, where he went 20-2 as a starter. He will be reunited with one of his favorite college targets in New York -- wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

The Jets will hope that Fields and Wilson can rekindle some magic at MetLife Stadium after the disappointing Aaron Rodgers era. The four-time MVP's two seasons with New York were riddled with turmoil, starting with his Week 1 Achilles tear in 2023 and ending with a handful of wild moments, roster moves and personnel changes in 2024.

New York has the longest playoff drought in major American sports at 14 seasons. The Jets' last playoff run came in the 2010 season, when they lost in the AFC title game.

With a new head coach in Aaron Glenn, a new general manager in Darren Mougey and a new quarterback in Fields, it's yet another new era for a franchise that has constantly turned over in the past two decades.