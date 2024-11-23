Celebrity babies

Jason and Kylie Kelce expecting baby No. 4

Kylie Kelce shared the news in a post on Instagram featuring their three daughters — Wyatt, Elliotte "Ellie" and Bennett.

By Rebecca Cohen | NBC News

Jason Kelce (left), Kylie Kelce (right)
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

Jason and Kylie Kelce are adding to their girl squad: The couple announced Friday that they are expecting a fourth daughter.

Kylie Kelce shared the news on Instagram with a picture of the three daughters she shares with the retired NFL star — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte "Ellie," 3, and Bennett, 1. The girls are dressed in matching pink sweaters with "big sister" emblazoned on the front in white script.

In the photo, Wyatt is showing off what appears to be a scared look, while Ellie flashes a smile and Bennett has tears dripping down her red face.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," Kylie Kelce wrote.

"At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" she added.

Friday was a big day for Papa Kelce: Earlier, news broke that the Philadelphia Eagle who hung up his cleats after last season would be hosting a late-night show for ESPN starting next year.

Jason Kelce often talks about his girls on his podcast "New Heights" which he co-hosts with his brother Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

And the Kelce parents brought their two eldest daughters to see Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at her Eras Tour show in Miami last month. 

