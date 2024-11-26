Parenting

Jason Kelce shares his thoughts about having another baby girl

“We’ll be able to watch them fight and tear each other apart and all the good stuff.”

By Rosie Colosi | TODAY

There's no denying it — burly NFL legend Jason Kelce is a total girl dad.

He and his activist wife Kylie Kelce — who are already raising daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett — announced that they were adding a fourth baby girl to the family on Nov. 22 with this super cute Instagram reveal.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

How does Jason feel about being completely outnumbered by women at home?

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“There’s another girl, so the clothes are all going to be hand-me-downs or already bought," Jason told E! News on Nov. 24. "The crib is already situated. So we’re pretty set. Kylie’s definitely preparing more than I am, because she’s actually growing the human being.”

Whether going to Disney World or playing in the backyard, Jason seems to be having a ball with his kids.

“I love my kids so much,” he said. "I was telling somebody out there because they’re expecting their first — and they look at you. They smile at you. There’s just a way that kids have to warm your soul in a way that nothing else can.”

NFL

Dallas Cowboys 42 mins ago

Could the Cowboys extend Mike McCarthy? Jerry Jones say it's ‘not crazy at all'

Miami Dolphins 1 hour ago

Tyreek Hill's citations from police encounter outside Dolphins' stadium dropped

Of course adding a fourth child to the bunch will likely add more chaos, but Jason seemed to welcome the challenge.

“It’s been such a blessing to have three healthy, smart, wonderful children. And hopefully we’ll welcome a fourth into this world, and we’ll be able to watch them fight and tear each other apart and all the good stuff,” he said.

As for his own role in the next few months, Jason admitted, “I got it pretty easy, I’m not gonna lie.”

Interesting choice of words, given that Kylie just announced that she's expecting more than just a baby ... she's giving birth to a podcast too! The new show premieres on Dec. 5 and it happens to be called "Not Gonna Lie." 

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Parenting
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us