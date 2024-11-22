Jason Kelce to host late night show on ESPN in January

Eagles legend Jason Kelce continues to keep busy in retirement.

Kelce will be the host of a new ESPN late night show called, “They Call it Late Night with Jason Kelce” that will debut on Jan. 3 and run for five consecutive Friday nights through the NFL playoffs.

Kelce, 37, retired from the NFL after the 2023 season but has been seemingly everywhere since. Kelce has already been working for ESPN as a part of the Monday Night Football broadcast.

The new show will feature football guests, comedy and will also feature Philly band SNACKTIME.

The hour-long late night show will be filmed in front of a live audience at Union Transfer in Philadelphia. Tickets will be free and available through 1iota beginning in December. The show will be taped on Friday evenings, a few hours before it airs.

ESPN has scheduled five shows. All will play on each Friday night and then again on Saturday morning and will be available on ESPN+, ESPN YouTube and the Jason Kelce channel on YouTube. The first four episodes will premiere at 1 a.m. ET and the fifth will air at 1:30 a.m. ET.

The show will be produced by NFL Films in conjunction with Kelce’s Wooderboy Productions and Skydance Sports. The name “They Call It Late Night” is a tip of the cap to NFL Films’ first full-length film “They Call it Pro Football” from 1967.