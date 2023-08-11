How to watch Eagles vs. Ravens preseason opener, live stream, TV channel, start time

It's about that time, Philly!

The Eagles' 2023 NFL season is about to be underway, but ahead of the regular season -- which kicks off for the Birds on Sept. 10 -- there will be a series of three preseason games.

The Eagles' first foe on the preseason schedule is the Ravens on the road. It remains unclear if head coach Nick Sirianni will have QB Jalen Hurts and the rest of his starters in for the game. Hurts opened for the Eagles in their first preseason game against the Jets in 2022.

Here's how to tune into the Eagles-Ravens preseason opener and more information about the matchup:

What time do the Eagles play the Ravens?

Kickoff between the Eagles and Ravens is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 12, at M&T Bank Stadium. This will be the Eagles’ first of three preseason games over the course of the month.

What TV channel is the Eagles game on?

The Eagles-Ravens game will air locally on NBC10 Philadelphia, with Scott Graham (play-by-play) and Ross Tucker (analyst) back in the booth together for a fifth year calling Eagles preseason games

How to stream Eagles vs. Ravens live online

Fans can tune into the action live on NBC.com and the NBC app.

How to listen to Eagles vs. Ravens on the radio

You can listen to the Eagles game on 94WIP. Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (analyst) will be on the radio call throughout the season.

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs. Ravens?

Baltimore is expected to reach a high of 92 degrees with mostly sunny skies at M&T Bank Stadium, according to NBC Philadelphia.