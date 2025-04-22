WATCH: ‘Eagles Draft Day' previews the Birds' NFL Draft moves

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 24 through April 26. What moves are the Philadelphia Eagles making? You can get a preview and expert analysis by watching NBC10’s Eagles Draft Day special on Thursday, April 24, at 7 p.m. on NBC10, the NBC10 app and NBC10’s streaming channel.

The special will feature live reports from NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark at the Novacare Complex and NBC10’s Aaron Baskerville at the Eagles Draft Party at Lincoln Financial Field.

The show will also include the following segments:

Exclusive pre-draft interview with Howie Roseman as he discusses the draft, Jeffrey Lurie’s assistance, how his experience helps him succeed and life after Brandon Graham, his first-ever draft selection

An exclusive interview with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni

Pre-draft analysis with Ross Tucker, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah

In addition to the special, which you can watch in the video embedded on top of this article, take a look at all of our “Draft Dream” segments below:

While Abdul Carter is taking his talents to the national stage in this year's NFL Draft, he isn't forgetting the hometown that helped him get there. NBC10's Johnny Archer has the story of a North Philly standout who might just be the best player in the year's entire draft.

In the latest edition of draft dreams, we shine the spotlight on Maddux Trujillo, a Temple University kicker with a big-time leg and big-time opportunities.