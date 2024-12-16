Dolphins' Grant DuBose receives ‘positive results' after night in hospital

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose is hospitalized and recovering after suffering a concussion on Sunday.

The team shared a positive update on DuBose's condition Monday, one day after he was stretchered off the field in a scary scene.

"After sustaining a head injury in yesterday’s game, Grant DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight," the team said. "He has movement in all extremities and initial tests have revealed positive results. He remains under the care of doctors for continued observation."

DuBose took a helmet-to-helmet hit on Sunday against the Houston Texans when he was trying to make a catch in the third quarter. He clenched both fists and displayed the "fencing response" after going to the ground as medical personnel came to the field to assist him.

Texans rookie Calen Bullock was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, which halted action for more than 10 minutes as DuBose was attended to. The medical team cut off DuBose's jersey and face mask, putting him in a neck brace and carted him off on a stretcher with a tube in his mouth before the game resumed.

DuBose, 23, was a seventh-round pick in 2023 by the Green Bay Packers. He joined the Dolphins in August and had two catches for 11 yards in three games this season.