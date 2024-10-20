Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a non-contact Achilles injury and was carted off the field late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson stepped in to replace Watson after being elevated to second-string quarterback ahead of Jameis Winston for Week 7. Watson was officially ruled out moments after the second half began.

On the play, Watson received a snap in the shotgun and stepped forward for what appeared to be a quarterback draw. When he tried to run, his right leg buckled and he quickly fell to the ground.

This was the non-contact injury to #Browns QB Deshaun Watson. It does not look good at all. pic.twitter.com/ES2MecuhD4 https://t.co/dKfcJ5SMMt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 20, 2024

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Deshaun Watson is emotional as he's carted off the field in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/IwHpZ53gy0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 20, 2024

Watson has struggled throughout the season for the Browns, who entered this week last in the AFC North at 1-5. In Sunday's game, he completed 15 of 17 passes for 128 yards as Cleveland trailed 7-0 when he exited. Nick Chubb, in his return from injury, got the Browns on the board with a rushing touchdown moments later.

Watson joined the Browns in a 2022 trade and signed the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history, but things haven't gone according to plan for either party. The former Pro Bowler has faced a number of sexual assault and harassment allegations, including serving an 11-game suspension in 2022 for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

On the field, Watson has never been able to regain his early-career form. He played just six games in 2022 and 2023 due to the suspension and injuries, and he totaled 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 11 fumbles in his 19 games with Cleveland.

Now, it appears his third season with the Browns could be ending early.