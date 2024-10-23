Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs trading for WR DeAndre Hopkins ahead of NFL deadline: Report

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler who gives Kansas City a much-needed receiver after injuries to Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice

By Steve Coulter

The two-time defending Super champion Kansas City Chiefs are addressing their biggest need ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline by acquiring Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs reportedly will send a conditional fourth-round pick to the Titans in exchange for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Despite being the last undefeated team in the NFL, the Chiefs are perilously thin at receiver after injuries to Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes had just two healthy receivers to throw to ahead of Wednesday's trade -- rookie Xavier Worthy and seven-year veteran Justin Watson.

So far in 2024, Hopkins has 15 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown. He had three one-catch games for the 1-5 Titans, with his best game coming in a 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in which he hauled in six catches for 73 yards and a score.

Hopkins, along with tight end Travis Kelce, presumably will create a 1-2 pass catching option for Kansas City in the franchise's quest to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Next up for Kansas City is a road matchup against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders.

