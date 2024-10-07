Cowboys-Steelers Sunday Night Football start time revealed after delay

Sunday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is on hold due to severe weather.

The game officially got underway at 9:45 p.m. PT as players took the field 20 minutes prior, a delay of an hour and 25 minutes.

The threat of severe thunderstorms near Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh delayed the start of the Week 5 showdown, which was set to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh was just about to be introduced to the crowd before the delay was announced.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Pittsburgh weather came to play. 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/hScGX9Mk5G — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 7, 2024

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are hoping to get a winning streak going after taking down the New York Giants last time out on Thursday Night Football. While the offense hasn't been stellar, it has kept them in games where their defense has struggled mightily.

Justin Fields and the Steelers opened to a 3-0 start despite a wealth of offensive talent, but dropped its first game of the season last time out against the Indianapolis Colts, which saw veteran signal caller Joe Flacco step in.