Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed on a three-year, $45 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the contract hasn’t been signed.

Kupp, the Super Bowl 56 MVP, was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. He’ll help replace DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for his home state team in Seattle, which traded quarterback Geno Smith and signed Sam Darnold in free agency.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Kupp, who starred in college at Eastern Washington and is from Yakima, Washington, was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 when he won the receiving triple crown by catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kupp added 33 catches for 478 yards and six TDs in the postseason, including the winning touchdown in a Super Bowl win over Cincinnati on the Rams' home field.

Kupp was plagued by injuries the past three seasons and didn't have 900 yards receiving during that span.

He had a rough finish last season, during which he missed four games early with an ankle injury. Kupp had just 12 catches for 162 yards in the final five games of the regular season during the least productive stretch of his career.

His role was also diminished with the Rams as Puka Nacua emerged as an elite NFL receiver the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles has added Davante Adams this offseason, signing the three-time All-Pro wide receiver to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $46 million.

Kupp was drafted in the third round in 2017 out of Eastern Washington in coach Sean McVay’s first draft class. He had been a centerpiece of the offense throughout his career, catching 634 passes for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.