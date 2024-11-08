49ers star Christian McCaffrey expected to play Week 10 vs. Buccaneers

He's back.

Kyle Shanahan stated Thursday on KNBR's "Tolbert & Copes" that he fully anticipates 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to make his 2024 NFL season debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

"I do feel good, one way or another. It's been two good days," Shanahan said. "I'm just messing around but he's been awesome these last two days and hopefully that continues to go well. I expect to get him out there.

"You never know for a setback or anything but these two days have been great and I expect to see him out there."

McCaffrey missed San Francisco's first eight games while recovering from bilateral Achilles tendinitis. He traveled overseas in late September to receive treatment before being placed on a conservative program to ramp up his conditioning.

After experiencing no setbacks in his physical therapy over the past month, the 49ers on Monday opened the practice window for McCaffrey and designated him for return off the injured reserve list.

He practiced this week for the first time since Sept. 12 -- and the energy on and off the field was impactful.

After being a bit banged up heading into their Week 9 bye week, Shanahan was hopeful the extended break would buy his guys some time to heal and rest. And it appears the break was exactly what they needed with their reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year set to make his return.

