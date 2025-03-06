Chargers release Joey Bosa, 5-time Pro Bowler hits free agency

A star edge rusher is on the open market.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday they released star edge rusher Joey Bosa, making him a free agent a week before the new league year begins.

Bosa was the No. 3 overall pick by Los Angeles (then San Diego) in 2016, but his career in Southern California had been plagued by injuries.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Releasing Bosa saves the Chargers north of $25 million against their cap space. He was on a two-year deal worth $40.3 million and was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

The 29-year-old should still be a coveted option for contending teams given his pedigree, winning Rookie of the Year in 2016 before being named to five Pro Bowls, most recently this past season.

Nick Bosa, Joey's younger brother, leads the San Francisco 49ers defensive line, where a potential brother reunion could make sense. Robert Saleh is back as the team's defensive coordinator, while Bosa has yet to have a complimentary rusher alongside him who could stay healthy for multiple seasons.

Joey recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks as a sophomore, but hasn't hit double digits since 2021 when he managed 10.5. He had just five in the recent campaign, and his 72 total sacks ranks second all time in Chargers history.

Teams like the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears may make sense for the Fort Lauderdale native, as all have sturdy defensive lines that could use a needle mover.

Other top edge rushers on the open market include Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Chase Young, Charles Omenihu and more.

Michael Ozanian, Senior Sports Reporter for CNBC, delves into the factors that make the Los Angeles Rams significantly more valuable than their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.