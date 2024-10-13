Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh briefly exits Sunday's game due to illness

The Chargers announced that Harbaugh was questionable to return.

By Mike Gavin

Jim Harbaugh
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh briefly exited the sideline during Sunday's game.

With the Chargers' matchup against the Denver Broncos just underway, the 60-year-old Harbaugh went into the medical tent before making his way to the locker room.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Chargers soon announced that Harbaugh was questionable to return due to an illness, with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter taking over head coaching duties in his absence.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Harbaugh returned to the sideline later in the first quarter.

Harbaugh is in his first season as Chargers head coach, with the team off to a 2-2 start. The former Michigan Wolverines head coach, who led his alma mater to a national championship in January, also coached the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons from 2011 to 2014.

NFL

NFL 1 hour ago

NFL Week 6 Sunday winners and losers: Jordan Love shines, Drake Maye debuts

NFL 5 hours ago

3 takeaways from Bears-Jaguars in London as Caleb Williams' breakout continues

This is a developing story that will be updated

New Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh avoid the cliché and delivered a greatest hits list of one-of-a-kind quotes at his introductory news conference Thursday Feb. 1, 2024 in Los Angeles. 

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Chargers
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us