Buffalo Bills will be featured on ‘Hard Knocks' for training camp and preseason

"Hard Knocks" is headed to Western New York this summer.

The Buffalo Bills will be the NFL team featured on the hit HBO docuseries for training camp and preseason in 2025, commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday.

Goodell, speaking at the league meetings in Minneapolis, added that the four NFC East teams (Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders) will be followed for this year's "Hard Knocks: In Season."

The Bills have never been featured on "Hard Knocks," which debuted in 2001 and has run for more than 20 seasons.

Under prior circumstances, Buffalo would've been ineligible to be selected for the show after making the postseason last year. But guidelines changed this offseason, as playoff teams are now permitted. The only teams that cannot be selected are those with a first-year coach and those that have been featured on the show in the last eight seasons.

The Bills figure to be an intriguing team to follow this summer as they once again begin the quest to win their first Super Bowl. Quarterback Josh Allen is fresh off winning league MVP, but Buffalo's 2024 campaign again ended in disappointment at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was an active offseason for the Bills, with Allen inking a $330 million contract extension in March. The team also signed new potential starters in defensive end Joey Bosa, wide receiver Josh Palmer and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

"Hard Knocks" will begin filming when the Bills arrive for training camp in July, following the team through the end of the preseason when the final roster is set. The first episode will air Aug. 5 on HBO Max.

Here are five things to know about Bills QB Josh Allen, who won the NFL MVP award for the 2024 season.