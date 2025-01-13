Doink! Takeaways as Commanders upset Buccaneers 23-20 in NFC wild card

The first upset of the postseason has arrived.

The sixth-seeded Washington Commanders went on the road to stun the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 thanks to a last-second field goal that doinked off the right post and in.

The first half concluded with an even 10-10 score, as should've been expected. Tampa Bay went after Jayden Daniels early but the No. 2 overall pick held his ground and recorded the first touchdown of the game, a 10-yarder to Dyami Brown.

Baker Mayfield and Bucky Irving had a slow start, but the former led a two-minute drill that ended in a short touchdown to the evergreen Mike Evans to tie the game just before the break.

In the second half, Daniels stepped it up even more despite a lackluster complimentary run game. Mayfield and Irving showed up a tad bit, but an early fumble by the signal caller in the fourth changed the tide in Washington's favor for good.

Let's analyze the game further with takeaways for both sides:

Jayden Daniels is legit

After Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix bowed out in the first game of the day, Daniels made sure a first-year quarterback would be represented in the divisional round. The No. 2 overall pick completed 24 of 35 passes for 268 yards, two touchdowns and no picks while rushing for 36 yards on 13 attempts.

He didn't have the best run support in this one, with Austin Ekeler logging 27 yards on eight carries and Brian Robinson Jr. just 16 on 10 attempts. Brown and Terry McLaurin brought in both scores thrown by Daniels.

Daniels' performance also led Washington to its first playoff win since 2005. If the Commanders can build around him properly in the future, they may have something brewing.

Baker Mayfield disappoints...again

After being given a generous ranking entering the playoffs amid a career regular season, Mayfield once again showed why he isn't a proper QB1. He may be good enough to lift a Tampa Bay side in a weak NFC South into the playoffs, but when it's time to step up in the crunch, he hasn't delivered enough.

Mayfield completed 15 of 18 passes for 185 yards, two scores and no picks. Those aren't necessarily bad numbers and Washington ensured it chewed up the clock late, but Mayfield was also at hand for the game-changing fumble. Tampa Bay seemed on track to win before that decisive play.

Tampa Bay will bring him back as the QB1 next season, but losing to a rookie in his playoff debut won't help boost his reputation if the Bucs are expecting to be serious contenders.

Washington faces biggest test yet

Washington's reward for advancing past the wild card is a trip to Detroit, where the top-seeded Lions await. The Lions may have a banged up defense, but the Commanders don't necessarily have enough weapons to deal serious damage with Detroit's offense being among the league's best. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

It feels reminiscent of Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers giving the San Francisco 49ers a run for their money last season but eventually falling short. Washington may not be able to win, but the experience could be just as pivotal if they learn from it.

