Browns DE Myles Garrett staying in Cleveland with record-setting 4-year extension

Myles Garrett isn't going anywhere after all.

One month after requesting a trade out of Cleveland, the Browns and their star defensive end agreed to a four-year contract extension worthy $40 million annually -- making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported news of the deal and the team later confirmed the agreement.

Garrett's contract, which still had two years remaining, will now run for six years though the 2030 season with a full no trade clause. The total value is $204,796,125 with $100 million in cash over the first three years and $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

The 29-year-old Garrett has spent his entire career in Cleveland since being drafted first overall in 2017. Over his eight seasons, Garrett resume includes 102.5 sacks, six Pro Bowls, four First-Team All-Pros and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

On Feb. 3, Garrett officially requested a trade while citing a "desire to win." NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Garrett requested a meeting with owner Jimmy Haslam -- who declined amidst the trade request. Pelissero said, just two days ago, that Garrett was prepared to miss games if he wasn't traded. But, with a hefty pile of money, that dispute is obviously over.

With Garrett's contract now locked in, there are plenty of other stars looking to get paid this offseason. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby signed a three-year extension Wednesday, which -- for a few days -- made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Fellow star pass-rushers Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions) and Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals) are all seeking contract extensions, too.

As aforementioned, Garrett's average salary of $40 million per year is the most in league history by a non-quarterback, and it's not particularly close. His mark is well above Crosby's new $35.5 million salary and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's $35 million salary.

The Browns will likely undergo significant roster changes this offseason after going 3-4 in 2024. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is likely out for next season due to injury and the Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in next month's draft. One thing that isn't changing, though, is Garrett's presence on their defensive line.