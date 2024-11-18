NFL

NFL world reacts to Chiefs' first loss of 2024 to Bills

Josh Allen and the Bills came away with a 30-21 home win Sunday

By Sanjesh Singh

No more undefeated teams remain in the 2024 NFL campaign.

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Orchard Park flawless, but left 9-1 as the Buffalo Bills handed Patrick Mahomes and Co. their first loss of the regular season.

Kansas City had came close to losing multiple times already, including last time out against the Denver Broncos, but Josh Allen and Co. made sure to end its streak and close the gap atop the AFC.

Allen helped the Bills get to 9-2 with a solid two-way performance, throwing for 262 yards, one touchdown and one pick on 27 of 40 completions to pair with 55 rushing yards and a score on 12 rushes.

Mahomes had an up-and-down game, throwing for only 196 yards on 23 of 33 completions for three touchdowns and two picks.

Here's how the NFL world reacted to the result on social media:

The Chiefs will look to bounce back in Week 12 when they head on the road to face the lowly Carolina Panthers.

